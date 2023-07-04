Microbiome Therapeutic Market to Expand at a CAGR of 31.1% and will Reach USD 1.2 Bn by 2030 Comprehensive Study by Delvens

Delvens published an exclusive market intelligence report, titled “Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (FMT, Microbiome Drugs), By Application (C. difficile, Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America)”, the global Microbiome Therapeutic Market size is projected to reach a CAGR of 31.1% from 2023-2030.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The microbiome is a collection of genetic material derived from all of the bacteria that inhabit the human body. When compared to the human genome, the genome of bacteria contains 200 times the number of genes. There are hundreds of distinct bacterial species in the microbiome, with the majority of them found mostly in the mouth, vagina, and mouth. The gut microbiome is a crucial component of the immune system since it aids in the regulation of digestion and the improvement of immunity. The balance of microorganisms is critical since it may lead to weight gain, high cholesterol, excessive blood sugar, and other illnesses if it is out of balance. Industry analysts have examined the technical and commercial business prospects for the Microbiome therapies industry in this highly specialized and expertise-oriented industry research study.

Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (FMT, Microbiome Drugs), By Application (C. difficile, Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America). The global Microbiome Therapeutic Market size is projected to reach a CAGR of 31.1% and will Reach USD 1.2 Bn from 2023-2030.

Top Players covered in the Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market research report: OpenBiome, Seres Therapeutics Inc., 4D Pharma plc., Locus Biosciences, Inc., Enterome SA, Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., Intralytix, Inc., Microbiotica, Second Genome, Rebiotix Inc., Vedanta Bioscience, Inc, and others.

Click Here For Free Sample + Related Graphs of the Report at: https://www.delvens.com/get-free-sample/microbiome-therapeutic-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

The rising prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the microbiome therapeutics market. Sedentary lifestyles, busy work lives, and unhealthy food choices are gradually becoming the leading causes of obesity globally. Growing urbanization and busy lifestyles are leading to an increasing preference for packaged and processed foods and physical inactivity. Microbiome therapeutics help prevent and treat diabetes by regulating sugar levels. Increased research and development are key trends gaining popularity in the microbiome therapeutics market. Companies operating in the microbiome therapeutics market are focused on developing new innovations to increase their market share.

Scope of the Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report:

Microbiome Therapeutic Market is segmented into various segments such as type, application, and region:

On the basis of type, the Microbiome Therapeutics Market segmented into:

FMT

Microbiome Drugs

On the basis of application, the Microbiome Therapeutics Market segmented into:

C. difficile

Crohn’s disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Diabetes

Others

On the basis of region, the Microbiome Therapeutics Market segmented into:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

North America to Dominate the Market

North America dominated the market with the largest market share and the region will dominate the market further in the future.

Highly established research facilities for the development of novel therapeutics and increasing target population are the major factors for the dominance of the region.

For In-Depth Research Study, Purchase this Report: https://www.delvens.com/checkout/microbiome-therapeutic-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Recent Developments

In 2022, OptiBiotix Health Plc. signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Nahdi Medical Co. To help tackle the obesity epidemic, the company’s GoFigure and SlimBiome Medical weight management products will be available in the KSA from early 2022 through the new agreement with Nahdi.

In 2020, 4D Pharma merged with Longevity Acquisition Corporation to gain a NASDAQ listing. In turn, Longevity will support and accelerate the ongoing development of 4D pharma’s Live Biotherapeutic. Live Biotherapeutics is a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment, or cure of a disease.

The microbiome therapeutic market is a rapidly growing field with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of diseases. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness of the importance of gut health are driving the demand for microbiome-based therapies. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the development of new microbiome-based therapies and the expansion of their applications to a variety of diseases. However, there are also challenges to be addressed, including regulatory hurdles, scientific uncertainty, and the need for more effective clinical trials. Overall, the microbiome therapeutic market holds great promise and represents a significant opportunity for companies and researchers in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries to develop innovative and effective therapies that can improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.delvens.com/Inquire-before-buying/microbiome-therapeutic-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

FAQs:

What are the years considered to study Microbiome Therapeutic Market?

What is the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the Microbiome Therapeutic Market?

Which region holds the largest market share in Microbiome Therapeutic Market?

Which region is the fastest growing region in Microbiome Therapeutic Market?

Who are the major players in Microbiome Therapeutic Market?

What are the key factors hampering growth of the Microbiome Therapeutic Market?

What are the major factors driving the Microbiome Therapeutic Market growth?

Microbiome Therapeutic Market Report Overview: https://www.delvens.com/report/microbiome-therapeutic-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

More Trending Reports by Delvens

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) Market: Nucleic Acid Testing Market, By Product Type (Nucleic Acid Test Kits (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR), Transcription–mediated Amplification (TMA), Whole Genome Sequencing) and Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Disease, Cancer, Forensic Testing, Personalized Medicine, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pathology Laboratories, and Academic & Research Organization) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America).

Metagenomic Sequencing Market: Metagenomic Sequencing Market by Product & Services (Reagent, Consumables, Instrument), Workflow (Sample Preparation, Sequencing), Technology (16S rRNA, Shotgun, Whole-genome), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America).

Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Liposome Drug Delivery Market by Product (Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B, Others); Technology (Stealth Liposome Technology, Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology, DepoFoam Liposome Technology, Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL)); Application (Fungal Diseases, Cancer Therapy, Pain Management, Viral Vaccines, Photodynamic Therapy) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America).

Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Immunotherapy Drugs Market, By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Cancer) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America).

Human Microbiome Market: Human Microbiome Market by Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food, Diagnostic Tests, Drugs), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Disease (Infectious, Metabolic/Endocrine), Research Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America).

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market: Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market, By Product (Estrogen & Progesterone Replacement Therapy), By Route of Administration, By Disease Type and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America).

About Delvens

Delvens is a strategic advisory and consulting company headquartered in New Delhi, India. The company holds expertise in providing syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Delvens qualitative and quantitative data is highly utilized by each level from niche to major markets, serving more than 1K prominent companies by assuring to provide information on the country, regional, and global business environment. We have a database for more than 45 industries in more than 115+ major countries globally. We use AI and machine learning to make existing offerings quicker and cheaper, as well as to offer new services which couldn’t have been dreamt of a few years ago. From creating concepts to implementing them, we have the best-proven strategies that will help the organization and are assisting the organization to overcome the prevailing challenges and recognize recent opportunities before their competitors. We are capable of providing tailor-made research services keeping because of your specific requirements. We assure to provide the best possible services for all our clients. Our analysts are available for your assistance and will perfectly understand your needs and demand.

Delvens database assists clients by providing in-depth information on crucial business decisions. Delvens offers significant facts and figures across various industries namely Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Chemicals & Materials, Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods & Services, and Food & Beverages. Our company provides an exhaustive and comprehensive understanding of the business environment.

To find out more, visit https://www.delvens.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact Us:

Varsha Chaudhari

Delvens Private Limited

Unit No. 2126, Tower B, 21st Floor

Alphathum, Sector 90 Noida 201305, IN

D: +44 20 8638 5055 | C: +91 9561827515 | P: +0120 4569 248

varsha.chaudhari@delvens.com | sales@delvens.com

Website: https://www.delvens.com/