Formalin Market to Grow at a Surprising CAGR of 5.6% by 2030 | BASF SE, 3M, Bayer AG

Formalin Market Forecast

Formalin Market Forecast

The global formalin market size is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --  The global formalin industry was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $11.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Key players in the industry includes BASF SE, 3M, Balaji Formalin Private Limited, Bayer AG, Celanese Corporation, DuPont, Dynea AS, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, and Merck KGaA

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Formalin Market by Percentage (1.0%-20.0%, 20.0%-40.0%, and 40.0% - 60.0) and Application (Automotive, Drugs, Dyes, Fertilizer, Antiseptic Perfume, Rubber chemicals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in the usage of adhesives and increase in application of formalin drive the growth of the global formalin market. On the other hand, government regulations on usage and manufacturing of formalin impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for formalin from the agricultural industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14024

Covid-19 scenario-

Rise in use of sterilizing solutions as a result of the pandemic has increased the demand for the product significantly.

On the other hand, the supply-demand gap posed several challenges on the market, especially during the initial period, thereby providing a mixed impact to the global formalin market altogether.

The 1.0%-20.0% segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on percentage, the 1.0%-20.0%segment accounted for around more than two-fifths of the global formalin market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The demand for 1.0%-20.0% based formalin percentages is driven by the factor that it is cost-effective and a well-tolerated solution for the drugs in the fertilizer industry. The 20.0%-40.0% segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14024

The fertilizer segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the fertilizer segment held more than two-fifths of the global formalin market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is due to increased food consumption around the world, which necessitates the use of more fertilizers. The antiseptic perfume segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2030. The demand for formalin in Asia-pacific is mainly driven by China, India, and the ASEAN countries, which are experiencing substantial rise in incorporating several applications that call for formalin in their composition.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than half of the global formalin market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. Rise in demand for formalin in dyes, antiseptic, and drugs drives the market growth in the region.

Buy Latest Version of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/formalin-market/purchase-options

More Related Reports:

Sulfur Fertilizers Market

South East Asia Organic Fertilizers Market

Automotive Oem Coatings Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-oem-coatings-market

Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-aftermarket-fuel-additives-market-A12632

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ 1-800-792-5285
email us here

You just read:

Formalin Market to Grow at a Surprising CAGR of 5.6% by 2030 | BASF SE, 3M, Bayer AG

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ 1-800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Urinalysis Test Market Is Projected to Reach $6,121.35 Million, With CAGR of 6.7%
Hyaluronic Acid Market Trend to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR of 8.1% by 2030 | AMR
Formalin Market to Grow at a Surprising CAGR of 5.6% by 2030 | BASF SE, 3M, Bayer AG
View All Stories From This Author