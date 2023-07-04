Railway Traction Motor Industry: AC Traction Motor Segment is Expected to Register a Exponential Growth

Railway Traction Motor

Railway Traction Motor Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report by Allied Market Research found that the global railway traction motor market size was valued at $31.44 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $48.72 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4%. Europe is the largest market for railway traction motors, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing development of railway networks and transportation industries in Latin America and Africa.

Traction motors are AC or DC electric motors that provide the power to drive locomotives. They are mounted on the bogies of the car or on the car body (in high-speed trains) and are powered by electricity from inverters. Traction motors are highly durable and offer robust performance, due to their high power and superior mechanical capability to handle heavy payloads. They require high power to deliver the torque needed to move the wheels, which results in compact designs, efficient power-to-weight ratios, and efficient cooling of the motors. Traction motors also have minimum torque ripple, reduced noise and vibrations, higher efficiency, and efficient cooling capabilities through open or forced ventilation.

The growth of the railway traction motor market is being driven by factors such as the incorporation of traction motors in railway engines, lower emissions, lower manufacturing and maintenance costs, and reduced loss of performance. However, the market is also being restrained by factors such as the rising price of materials used for production and the high investment cost. On the other hand, the increasing investment in R&D and the increasing allocation of budgets for the development of railways are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the railway traction motor market. The financial crisis and economic slowdown caused by the pandemic have hampered the industry's growth. Countries such as China, Japan, the United States, and Germany, which are major players in the global transportation industry, are projected to experience a drastic impact from the pandemic. Companies with a global supply chain for traction motors are expected to experience COVID-related disruptions, due to the holdover of component supplies from various countries and lockdowns around the world. In addition, companies with international supply chains may need to analyze critical components that are in short supply and consider strategies for alternative sourcing.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• The AC traction motor segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

• The electric multiple units segment dominated the global railway traction motor market in 2020, in terms of revenue.

• The companies profiled in the global railway traction motors industry report are ABB Group, Saini Group, ALSTOM, Bombardier, BHEL, Hyundai Rotem Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., and VEM Group.

