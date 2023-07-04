Submit Release
Ambassador of Tunisia presented copies of his credentials

04/07/2023

On July 4, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev received copies of his credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Tarek Ben Salem.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed hope that his diplomatic activities would contribute to the further development of Turkmen-Tunisian relations.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. Specific aspects of further cooperation of mutual interest were also identified.

The parties stated that there is a great potential for partnership between Turkmenistan and Tunisia both in a bilateral format and within the framework of interaction in authoritative international structures.

