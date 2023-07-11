The Unofficial Yellowstone Cookbook: Recipes Inspired by the Dutton Family Ranch - Coming October, 2023
Dine Like a Dutton! Presenting an invitation to the most exclusive dinner table in the West.
Packed with mouthwatering recipes and extraordinary photography, The Unofficial Yellowstone Cookbook is a one-of-a-kind celebration of America's favorite TV show!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unofficial Yellowstone Cookbook has all the fire, flavor and spirit of America's most popular TV show Yellowstone captured in over 100 recipes inspired by the people and places in the series. From the Dutton family home and the bunkhouse to the rivers and great open range of Montana, to the Texas ranchlands, Recreate recipes from the hit series and both prequels; 1883 and 1923.
— The Unofficial Yellowstone Cookbook
With a range of recipes - from Beth Dutton's “Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka” Breakfast Smoothie, to Cake with Steak, this celebration of Western cuisine includes bunkhouse and big house favorites, regional classics, and heirloom-inspired goodness.
Recipes in the book include:
- Perfectly brewed cowboy-style coffee (with a secret ingredient!)
- Rattlesnake Sausage Chowder
- John Dutton's favorite “Gun Barrel” Mac & Cheese
- Meaner Than Evil BBQ Hot Wings
- The Best Salisbury Steak in Montana
And much, much more!
Jackie Alpers is an award-winning cookbook author, food photographer and recipe developer who experiments with regional culinary influences while exploring food history and culture, and the relationship that people have with food and drink.
TO REQUEST A REVIEW COPY AND/OR SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW, CONTACT:
Media Relations – Hey Rube, LLC
media@jackiealpers.com / 520-465-5214
Recipe and photo may be reprinted with the following credit: The Unofficial Yellowstone Cookbook/Jackie Alpers
Recipe and Photo reprinted with permission from:
The Unofficial Yellowstone Cookbook by Jackie Alpers-Media Lab Books/2023
Jackie Alpers
Jackie Alpers
+1 520-465-5214
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube