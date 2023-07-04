"Mommy, What Makes Me Special?": A Heartwarming Tale of Confidence, Love, and Identity
With social media and television’s growing power and influence, everyone questions their self-worth, beauty and capabilities. This is why in this fast-paced world, it is important to instill ideas of self-acceptance and self-love into your child’s mind early on.
Helping your child discover and understand their self-worth allows them to live a better and happier life. If kids grow up always resenting their looks and physical features, they might develop unhealthy eating habits or coping mechanisms. As a parent, you must ensure your child grows up with positive affirmations and has confidence in their abilities.
Getting your child books like Mommy, What Makes Me Special? is one sure way of instilling positive attitudes and affirmations in your child’s growing mind. The beautifully illustrated book follows the story of two young girls asking their mom about what makes them unique. It promotes the idea of self-love, acceptance and finding your true self. Reading the book will help your child realize that true acceptance comes from within and they should learn to love and embrace themselves the way they are.
About the Author
Terry-Ann Taylor-Beckford, a proud Jamaican woman, fulfills various roles with great pride. She is an exceptional wife, a coach, a business owner, a mother of three extraordinary daughters, and a strong advocate for education.
Terry-Ann is renowned for her work as a children’s book author, where she celebrates little black girls and encourages them to embrace their unique qualities and self-assurance to pursue their aspirations. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in English from Hunter College in New York City and a Master’s in Education from Mercy College.
For over ten years, Terry-Ann has been a devoted teacher in the public school system, serving as an inspiration and a source of hope in urban elementary schools. Her unwavering commitment to excellence has earned her the respect and admiration of both her colleagues and students. She has spent countless hours working with children from diverse backgrounds, particularly those with disabilities, assisting them in achieving their full potential.
