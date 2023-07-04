Prince Edward Island 150th Anniversary Exhibit launching at Beaconsfield Historic House

CANADA, July 4 - The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation, in partnership with Canadian Heritage and the City of Charlottetown, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Prince Edward Island 150th Anniversary Exhibit. This extraordinary exhibition will showcase the rich history of the Island, commemorating 150 years since PEI joined Confederation as Canada's seventh province.

The photo exhibit will be installed at Beaconsfield Historic House (2 Kent Street, Charlottetown) during the months of July and August. It is also simultaneously being displayed in Ottawa until October 2023, allowing Canadians in our national capital to experience the Island’s remarkable journey over the past century and a half.

“This exhibit is an opportunity to celebrate our province’s people, beauty, history and culture. I encourage everyone to check out the exhibit as we honour our past, reflect on our present and plan for our future.” - Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

The official launch event will take place on Monday, July 10th, at 2:00 pm and admission is free for the public. Following the opening remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a captivating tour of the Beaconsfield Historic House. The event will culminate in a delightful Victorian-era tea and cakes experience, prepared by Martin Watson, graduate of the Pastry Arts program at the Culinary Institute of Canada, Holland College.

The Prince Edward Island 150th Anniversary Exhibit aims to encourage the public to explore the beautiful photographs and engage with the fascinating stories behind them. Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of our province's cultural heritage and its profound contributions to the fabric of Canada.

Join us on this momentous occasion as we pay tribute to Prince Edward Island's past and envision a brighter future. Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to celebrate and appreciate our shared history and heritage!

Media contact:

Camellia Nguyen (she/her)

Communication and Fundraising Coordinator

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation

cxnguyen@gov.pe.ca