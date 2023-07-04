Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size Will Reach to USD 410.95 BN by 2032

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at USD 75.14 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach around USD 410.95 billion by 2032 and growing at a CAGR of 18.52% from 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the cancer monoclonal antibodies market size will rise to USD 292.55 billion by 2030. The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, growing investment in R&D activities, an increase in the aging population, increasing demand for drugs to treat cancer, and an increase in healthcare infrastructure.



Ask here for sample pages@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2981

Key Takeaways:

North America has accounted highest revenue share of 39% in 2022.

By Type, the humanized segment has accounted for a revenue share of 41% in 2022.

By Application, the blood cancer segment has generated revenue share of 25% in 2022.

By End-user, the hospitals segment has captured market share of 41% in 2022.

The research institute's end user segment has generated revenue share of 35% in 2022.





Monoclonal antibodies are referred to as the immune system proteins that are created in laboratories. Antibodies are developed naturally by the body and assist the immune system to find the virus that causes cancer and kills cancer cells. Some monoclonal antibodies are also immunotherapy as they help to turn the immune system to fight against cancer. Monoclonal antibodies are designed to act the same as the body’s own antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are used for the treatment of several types of cancer. They are a form of targeted cancer therapy means they are designed in a way to interact with specific targets. Scientists create antibodies in the laboratory, and healthcare providers use them to treat cancer patients. Antibodies are proteins that look for specific antigens. These antibodies identify and destroy specific cancer cells. This therapy also assists the immune system to fight against cancer. This therapy helps healthcare providers to target cancer cells without damaging healthy cells.

The use of monoclonal antibodies for treating cancer has increased considerably. Lung cancer, breast cancer, Prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma cancer, and others are some cancers that can be treated with monoclonal antibodies (MABs). Monoclonal antibodies work more efficiently on some types of cancer than others. Different Monoclonal antibodies are needed for the treatment of different types of cancer. Monoclonal antibodies are used as the most effective drugs to cure cancer. The pharma companies are researching ways to make these drugs more effective and safer. There are mainly two types of monoclonal antibodies used in cancer treatment, naked monoclonal antibodies (Naked mAbs are antibodies that work by themselves and there is no radioactive material or drug attached to them) and conjugated monoclonal antibodies (In conjugated monoclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibodies are combined with a chemotherapy drug or with a radioactive particle.

The monoclonal antibodies circulate throughout the body until they can find and hook onto the target antigen). Monoclonal antibody therapy is used by Oncologists in order to boost the immune system of cancer patients to fight against cancer. Prominent market players are involved in license agreement renewal, merger & acquisition, strategies, cooperation initiatives, and boosting profits as well as establishing a robust competitive position in the global market. Many market players are investing a lot of money in developing better antibodies to beat their competitors in the global market. Extensive research is being conducted in the field of cancer treatment by researchers which is expected to boost the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market growth. Additionally, the market has grown as a result of the expansion of monoclonal antibody applications. Furthermore, the increasing drug approvals are projected to fuel the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced therapies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key market players, increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and a rise in the incidence of cancer. For instance, The American Cancer Society estimates the number of new cancer cases and deaths in the United States every year, 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths are expected to occur in the United States in 2022, including nearly 350 deaths per day from lung cancer, it is the leading cause of cancer death.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing efforts by key market players to penetrate in the emerging market, and increasing collaborations among key organizations.

You can further customize the report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2981

Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 292.55 CAGR 18.52% from 2023 to 2032 North America Market Share 39% in 2022 Europe Market Share 31% in 2022 Asia Pacific Market Share 24% in 2022 Key Players Amgen Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie, and Others

Report Highlights

By Type, the humanized segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to its less production time for mouse monoclonal antibodies and high availability. Humanized is a type of antibody created in the lab by combining human proteins with a minor part of mouse proteins. The human part makes it less likely to be destroyed by the body's immune system and the mouse part of the antibody binds to the target antigen. The wide implementation of the humanization of mouse monoclonal antibodies is expected to drive the growth of the market.

By Application, in 2022, the blood cancer segment is predicted to hold the largest market share owing to the rising prevalence of blood cancer and the growing demand for hematological disease treatments.

By Monoclonal Antibody Therapies, in 2022, the Trastuzumab (Herceptin) segment is expected to dominate the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer. Herceptin assists to control the growth of cancer cells that contain large amounts of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). In the US, Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women. Herceptin works by blocking the effects of HER2 as well as encouraging the natural immune system to destroy cancer cells.

By End Users, the hospitals' segment is projected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing hospitalizations of cancer patients. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals in the hospitals and effective treatment by the oncologist is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the US FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies

In recent years, the US FDA approved several monoclonal antibodies for treating different types of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market. Scientists have discovered many antigens connected to cancer, and they are able to develop monoclonal antibodies to fight against various cancer types. Monoclonal antibodies offer a lucrative opportunity for cancer treatment due to their specificity. The treatment standards involving monoclonal antibodies are expected to progress and offer more therapeutic options for cancer patients during the forecast period. In addition, through strategic collaborations among key market players in the global cancer monoclonal antibody market are increasing their product innovation which is likely to have a positive influence on the growth of the market. For instance, In 2020, AbbVie and I-Mab signed an agreement for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4). An innovative anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody was discovered and developed by I-Mab for several cancer treatments.

Restraint

High costs required for the development of monoclonal antibodies

The high costs required for developing monoclonal antibodies due to the complex production process are projected to hamper the growth of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market. Advanced tools are required for the large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies, which is expensive. Clinical efficacy is obtained by injecting large amounts of monoclonal antibodies into the system, which means that large quantities are involved to be produced for each treatment, therefore enhancing the expense.

Opportunities

Increasing government support

As cancer cases are rising exponentially across the globe, governments are compelled to invest a large amount in laboratories to build efficient monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. In addition, the government has increased the approval rate for highly efficient monoclonal antibodies. Players in the industry are likely to get benefit from government support as well as regulatory authorization to manufacture the monoclonal antibodies. A strong focus on the research and development activities of novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics is expected to offer targeted treatment for severe disorders.

Related Reports

Research Antibodies Market - The global research antibodies market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 6.54 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.04% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global research antibodies market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 6.54 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.04% from 2023 to 2032. Microbial Fermentation Technology Market - The global microbial fermentation technology market was valued at USD 32.74 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 58.25 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.93% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global microbial fermentation technology market was valued at USD 32.74 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 58.25 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.93% from 2023 to 2032. Protein Engineering Market - The global protein engineering market was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 15.25 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16.97% from 2023 to 2032.







Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Akeso, Inc. received approval from the CDE of the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China to begin a phase II clinical trial with chemotherapy as first-line therapy for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

In April 2022, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo received acceptance of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) of Enhertu for adult patient treatment in the US with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumours have a HER2 (ERBB2) mutation and who have received prior systemic therapy. Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca have jointly developed Enhertu, a HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Market Segmentation

By Type

Humanized

Human

Chimeric

Murine

By Application

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Colorectal Cancer

Liver Cancer

Others





By Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Rituximab (Rituxan)

Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

Panitumumab (Vectibix)

Other Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

By End-User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2981

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R