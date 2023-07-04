Gateway Clinical Offers LD Technology's TM Flow System To Help Medical Professionals Enhance Diagnostics
Detecting illnesses early using the TM Flow system can result in improved treatment outcomes, cost savings in healthcare, and enhanced patient quality of life.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Clinical, a trusted provider of medical devices and comprehensive support based in Texas and with offices in California, adds another excellent product to its portfolio, the LD Technology's TM Flow System. This cutting-edge diagnostic system, the TM Flow device, offers a range of tests to support accurate medical assessments and improve patient care.
Early detection of illnesses is crucial for effective treatment and better outcomes. It increases the chances of recovery, reduces complications, and minimizes long-term effects. Advanced health assessment devices enable the timely identification of potential health issues before they become serious problems.
Gateway Clinical, known to provide high-quality medical products to businesses in the healthcare system, offers LD Technology's TM Flow System to benefit patients and healthcare providers. The TM Flow System comprises three tests, each designed to provide valuable insights into a patient's health:
Sweat C: This test includes a Galvanic Skin Response Test and Bioimpedance Analysis, offering detailed information on sweat production and composition. It aids in evaluating autonomic nervous system function, providing valuable data for various medical conditions.
LD-OXI: The TM Flow System incorporates bleeding-edge Photoplethysmography technology to assess blood flow and oxygenation levels in different body parts. It offers non-invasive monitoring capabilities that enable clinicians to detect circulatory issues and evaluate cardiovascular health.
TBL-ABI: With Ankle Brachial Index and Volume Plethysmography, this test assists in diagnosing peripheral arterial disease. Comparing blood pressure measurements in the ankle and arm can help identify circulation abnormalities and provide critical cardiovascular evaluation information.
"We are thrilled to introduce LD Technology's TM Flow device to our customers," the company's rep stated.
"This advanced diagnostic solution brings significant value to medical practices, empowering clinicians with accurate and efficient assessments. At Gateway Clinical, we remain dedicated to delivering high-quality products and exceptional support to help healthcare professionals improve patient outcomes," the rep added.
Gateway Clinical's ability to offer top-quality products and unwavering support makes it stand out from its competitors. As part of its commitment to excellence, it provides numerous benefits to its clients, including fast delivery, the lowest price guarantee, practice integration, comprehensive training, and ongoing support. Additionally, they offer free installation, hardware warranties, software updates, analysis services, and marketing consultations, ensuring a seamless experience for healthcare providers.
Gateway Clinical is a trusted provider of medical devices, offering high-quality products and comprehensive support to healthcare professionals. Its mission is to bring immediate value to medical practices while helping to lower the cost of care. With a wide range of innovative solutions and personalized services, Gateway Clinical is dedicated to delivering excellence in the medical device industry. Medical professionals and settings looking for LD Technology's TM Flow device can check out Gateway Clinical.
