pMD®️ Launches P on the Apple Watch to Improve People’s Lives

SAN FRANCISCO, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD® has launched a groundbreaking new technology named P . The app’s revolutionary voice-based interface is designed to free up your eyes and hands so you can stay in the moment.

P is an AI-powered personal wellness companion that helps streamline your personal and work life amidst all the distractions of today’s digital world. P insulates you from the constant stream of notifications vying for your attention by intelligently responding to your voice requests. Designed to improve your mental well-being, P handles mundane and time-consuming, yet important tasks such as finding the closest urgent care that accepts your insurance. P also acts as a filter for all the junk on the internet by curating the most useful information and links that answer your questions.

P is entirely voice-based, so you no longer have to type out long prompts — simply start a conversation and P will take care of the rest.

You (on the way home from work): “P, I’m supposed to have dinner ready for my family in an hour but forgot to plan ahead! I need some ideas.”

P: “No worries! Based on your shellfish allergy and the recipes you enjoyed last week, I would suggest making baked lemon herb chicken with roasted vegetables. It’s nutritious and you can make it in around 30 minutes without requiring much planning. Would you like the recipe?”

Powered by an AI that becomes increasingly personalized through interactions with you, P will quickly learn how best to improve the quality of your life. Don’t let the digital world dictate how you live your life. Take charge of your personal time by doing more with your Apple Watch, leaving your phone behind, and letting P work for you.

About pMD

For over 20 years, pMD® has developed diverse products and services in its mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives. With the release of P, pMD® once again displays its commitment to making the world a better place through innovation and exceptional customer service. For more information, contact pMD ® .

