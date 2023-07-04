Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Worth USD 39.18 Billion by 2028
Market Size – USD 18.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trend – Advancement in technology.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 39.18 Billion by 2028, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Next-generation biomanufacturing process makes it possible to meet increasing demand for biological medicine used in the treatment of critical diseases such as liver and kidney disorders, cancer and diabetes. In addition, growing adoption of single-use products such as single-use bio-reactors, bio containers and increasing financial support from private investors and governments for development of next-generation biomanufacturing units are among some major factors driving growth of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Next-generation biomanufacturing process uses advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, augmented reality, etc., and offers seamless outcomes that are better in terms of quality compared to outcomes generated using first-generation process. The adoption rate of next-generation biomanufacturing process is growing among various biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes owing to more energy-efficiency reduced water requirement, less volume of solid waste, and comparatively lower carbon emissions in the environment.
Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report.
Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/504
The Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Report is a panoramic study of the overall Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing industry.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market
Critical understanding of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
Key companies operating in the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market include:
Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.
The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.
Further Key Findings in the Report:
In July 2018, Amgen opened a new next-generation biomanufacturing plant located in West Greenwich, R.I. campus. The company invested approximately USD 200 Million in this new facility.
In April 2020, Akron Biotech acquired Cambryn in Sarasota, Florida, from Cambryn Biologics. The facility is a biomanufacturing plant equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.
Biopharmaceutical Companies accounted for a 39% revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and increasing investor and governments funding.
North America accounted for the largest market share of a 30.2% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of biological research and increased financial support from investors and international organizations.
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-biomanufacturing-market
The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.
Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Segmentation:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing
Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing
Downstream Biomanufacturing
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Monoclonal Antibodies
Hormones
Vaccines
Recombinant Proteins
Others
The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.
Key regions in the market include:
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
K.
Italy
Germany
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
Latin America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players in the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing industry?
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the key applications of Next-Generation Biomanufacturing?
Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?
What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?
Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/504
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
Explore Related Reports From Emergen Research:
Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/central-fill-pharmacy-automation-market
Video Games Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-games-market
Aircraft Interface Device Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-interface-device-market
Autonomous Aircraft Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-aircraft-market
Flexible Heater Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-heater-market
Nucleotide Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleotide-market
Wearable Sensors Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wearable-sensors-market
Kidney Renal Function Test Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/kidney-renal-function-test-market
Data Center Interconnect Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-interconnect-market
Optical Transceiver Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/optical-transceiver-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Trending Report: Radio Frequency Identification Market |Renal Denervation Market
Trending Title: Wearable Tattoo Monitors Market |Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn