Essential Oils Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 48.25 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.1% | insightSLICE

The essential oils market was estimated to be US$ 22.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 48.25 Billion by 2032.

Europe is the largest market for essential oils and is expected to continue dominating in the forecasted period.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Essential Oils Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different product types, methods of extraction, application, and competitive landscape.

The Global Essential Oils Market was estimated to be US$ 22.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 48.25 Billion by 2032 at the CAGR of 8.1%.

Essential oils, also known as ethereal oils, aetherolea, or volatile oils, are derived from stems, flowers, leaves, bark, roots, and other parts of plants. Essential oil is obtained from various plants and herbs, such as corn mint, orange, lemon, peppermint, lime clover leaf, citronella, and spearmint, through distillation methods like water and steam distillation.

Essential oils contain volatile aroma compounds and the true essence of the plant from which they are extracted.

Essential oils are non-water soluble liquids that contain unstable aroma compounds of the plants. They are used in food items, beverages, cosmetics, and toiletries.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the global essential oils market rising inclination towards Aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy is also referred to as essential oil therapy. Customers have become more selective towards about their personal care product uses. The rising growth of Tourism and Hospitality sector has brought greater benefits to aromatherapy within in the reach of common customers. The growth, is also augmented by increased utilization of essential oils in pharmaceutical and cosmetic formulations.

The other factor that is driving the market and will continue to do in the forecasted period is the rising demand for natural ingredients. Essential oils have a vital role in natural preservation of foods amidst rising concerns of synthetic food additives and their long term harmful effects. The global food and beverages industry is also undergoing under significant changes concerning ingredient formulations. The rising inclination of consumers towards organic and natural products has made ethereal oils a very crucial ingredient for food processing.

The restraining factor is the growth of global essential oils market is the high price of the product. Essential oils are very concentrated products. The strong and the ever rising demand against constrains supply are bound to create supply demand mismatch fuelling the prices pf the product.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

On the basis of market type, the market is classified into orange oil, lemon oil, lime oil, peppermint oil, corn mint oil, citronella oil, spearmint oil, geranium oil, clove leaf oil, eucalyptus oil, jasmine oil, rosemary oil, tea tree oil, and lavender oil, among others.

Based on method of extraction, the market is segmented into distillation, carbon dioxide extraction, cold press extraction, solvent extraction, and others. Among all these types, distillation is the most widely used method and is expected to continue in the forecasted period. Cold press is also a significant method used to extract some special and rare essential oils.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into food & beverages, cosmetics & toiletries, aromatherapy, home care, healthcare, and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share in the essential oil market due to its properties of adding aroma to food and also being used as a preservative to increase the shelf life of food.

The application in the cosmetic segment is also expected to grow at a fast pace due to the rising demand for natural products made from organic ingredients.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Geographically, the global Essential Oils Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Europe is the largest market for essential oils and is expected to continue dominating in the forecasted period. The rising demand for aromatherapy in major markets like Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the U.K. is expected to contribute significantly to the sales of plant-based volatile oils.

The European Union has recognized some components of plant-based volatile oils, such as carvacrol, carvone, citral, and p-cymene, as registered flavoring agents. Europe also has the largest cosmetic industry in the world, and many cosmetic manufacturers are opting for essential oils and their formulations.

North America is expected to be the second-largest player in the forecasted period. The increasing demand for natural products and cosmetics in the region are factors augmenting the growth of the oils market. Regions such as Asia Pacific and South America are expected to experience favorable growth due to rising economies, increasing disposable incomes, growing populations, and the increase in awareness and demand for natural products.

Key players in the segment include Biolandes SAS, International Flavors and Fragrances, Sydney Essential Oil Co, Symrise AG, Essential Oils of New Zealand, Young Living Essential Oils, among others.

