Automated Liquid Handling Market Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 9.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated liquid handling market was valued at $960.98 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. Automated liquid handling (ALH), a class of medical devices that dispenses a selected quantity of reagents, samples and other liquids to a designated container. Automated liquid handling instruments are used in laboratories for drug discovery, forensics, materials science, molecular biology, clinical research, and pharmaceutical development.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC., EPPENDORF AG, GILSON, INC., AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.), AURORA BIOMED INC, PERKINELMER, INC., TECAN GROUP LTD., CORNING INCORPORATED, HAMILTON COMPANY, DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.)

The automated liquid handling market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segments in the automated liquid handling market:

Product Type: This segment categorizes automated liquid handling systems based on their specific functions and capabilities. Examples of product types include automated pipetting systems, liquid handling workstations, robotic liquid handlers, automated dispensers, and liquid handling software.

Application: This segment classifies automated liquid handling systems based on their intended use or application in different industries. Some application segments include pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, genomics and proteomics, forensic testing, and agriculture.

End User: This segment divides the market based on the types of organizations that use automated liquid handling systems. This can include research laboratories, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), hospitals and diagnostic centers, and food and beverage companies.

Capacity: Automated liquid handling systems can be segmented based on their capacity or throughput. This can range from low- to high-throughput systems, depending on the number of samples that can be processed within a given time frame. High-throughput systems are typically used in large-scale screening and high-volume laboratories.

Technology: This segment categorizes automated liquid handling systems based on the underlying technology used for liquid handling. Examples include air displacement technology, positive displacement technology, acoustic droplet ejection, and magnetic bead-based systems.

Geography: The market can also be segmented based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have different market dynamics, adoption rates, and regulatory environments.

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

