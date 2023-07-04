Probiotic Yogurt Market Is Booming Worldwide with Chobani, Yoplait, Müller Group
Stay up-to-date with Global Probiotic Yogurt Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released Probiotic Yogurt market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Probiotic Yogurt market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Probiotic Yogurt market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Danone (France), Nestle (Switzerland), Chobani LLC (United States), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), General Mills Inc. (United States), Lactalis Group (France), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Yoplait (France), Müller Group (Germany), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Arla Foods (Denmark), Grupo Lala (Mexico)
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Probiotic Yogurt market is expected to see a growth rate of 7.8% and may see a market size of USD124.81 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD79.36 Billion."
Definition:
Probiotic is a combination of live bacteria and yeasts which is very good for the human body, especially for the digestive system. A yogurt is a semi-solid form of food made by milk through the fermentation process. The addition of probiotics in yogurt is a balanced of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, fats, and minerals which are very good for health. Goat, Cow, or sheep milk are used for making probiotic yogurt. Due to the increasing health consciousness of the consumer, Probiotic yogurt can come in demand. Different flavors of Probiotic yogurt are available in the market which will help to increase in positive growth rate.
Market Trends:
• Easy Shopping From Online Stores Helps in Increase in Sales
Market Drivers:
• Increase in No. Of Consumers Having Lactose Intolerance and HIV/AIDS
• The demand for Healthy Digestion and Increase Bone Density Is Driving the Market
Market Opportunities:
• The Global Demand of Probiotic Is Increasing Significantly, Due To Growth in Awareness among Customers about Their Digestive Health Benefits
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Probiotic Yogurt Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Probiotic Yogurt
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Probiotic Yogurt Market Study Table of Content
Probiotic Yogurt Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Yoghurt, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Yogurt, Others] in 2023
Probiotic Yogurt Market by Application/End Users [Digestive Health, Immune Support, Gut Microbiome Restoration, Others]
Global Probiotic Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Probiotic Yogurt Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Probiotic Yogurt (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
