The Rise of Automotive Micro Motors: Empowering Mobility

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Micro Motor Market," The automotive micro motor market size was valued at $13.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $20.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Micro motors are compact, and lightweight motors specifically designed for low power consumption and minimal electromagnetic interference. They have played a pivotal role in conventional automotive applications, being incorporated into a multitude of functions within an automobile. With the progressive adoption of new energy vehicles and the flourishing market for autonomous vehicles, there is a growing demand for automotive micro motors to enhance safety, comfort, and entertainment features.

Asia-Pacific comprises China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Europe. The increased vehicle sales in the Asia-Pacific region contribute to the rise in demand for automotive micro motors. For instance, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), Chinese automakers manufactured 27.02 million vehicles in 2022, representing a 3.4% increase compared to the previous year. Therefore, the automotive industry continues to expand in the region which presents significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of the automotive micro motor market.

On the basis of type, the global automotive micro motor market is segmented into AC and DC. AC micro motors, also known as alternating current micro motors, are small electric motors that convert alternating current into mechanical power. They operate on an AC power supply. AC micro motors offer precise control over speed and positioning, ensuring accurate operation and adjustment in various vehicle applications. The rise in the popularity of electric vehicles, the incorporation of ADAS technologies, the emphasis on vehicle efficiency, and the rising demand for connectivity and smart features are key factors driving the growth of AC micro motors in the automotive industry. AC micro motors are used in the automotive industry in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, power seats, power windows, and others. The continued focus on improving vehicle efficiency and reducing energy consumption in the automotive industry is expected to drive the adoption of energy-efficient components such as AC micro motors.

DC micro motors, or direct current micro motors, are small electric motors that operate on a DC power supply. These micromotors are adopted in numerous components and systems within vehicles to provide specific functionalities and perform precise mechanical movements. They are widely used in various applications, including vehicles, due to their advantages and versatility. DC micro motors function through the principle of electromagnetic induction. They comprise a rotor with a permanent magnet and a stator containing one or more coils. Upon application of a DC voltage, the coils generate a magnetic field. This magnetic field interacts with the rotor's magnetic field, inducing rotation in the rotor. DC micro motors are utilized in power steering systems, assisting with steering control and enhancing maneuverability. The rise in the shift toward brushless DC motors (BLDC) instead of traditional brushed DC micro motors is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the market.

A brushed micromotor is an electric motor that utilizes brushes and a commutator to transfer electrical current to the rotor windings. Its operation relies on a mechanical commutation system, where the brushes and commutator work together to switch the direction of the current flow in the rotor windings, thereby causing the motor to rotate. Brushed micro motors can be used in electric power steering (EPS) systems to provide power assistance for steering functionality. Brushed micro motors have a simple construction, comprising a rotor with windings, brushes, a commutator, and a stator. They are commonly used in vehicle heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, where they drive fans and blowers to ensure efficient climate control.

A brushless micro motor is an electric motor that operates without brushes and a commutator, instead utilizing electronic commutation through sensors and electronic circuitry to precisely control the current flow to the motor windings. This design choice offers several advantages, including improved efficiency by minimizing friction and energy losses associated with brushes.

Brushless micro motors are used in driving pumps within various vehicle subsystems such as coolant circulation, fuel delivery, and braking systems. Their superior efficiency, extended lifespan, precise control capabilities, and compact size increases the demand for micro motors. In the automotive industry, brushless micro motors have gained significant traction in applications such as electric power steering, HVAC systems, electric pumps, and propulsion systems for hybrid and electric vehicles. Their integration in these areas leads to enhanced vehicle performance, greater energy efficiency, and overall functional improvements.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the AC segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By technology, the brushless micromotor segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By power consumption, the above 48 V segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the power steering motor segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive micro motor market include Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Valeo SA, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, NIDEC CORPORATION, Mitsuba Corp., MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD., Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, and Buhler Group. The companies are adopting strategies such as product launch, expansion, and others to improve their market positioning.

