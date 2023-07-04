Tumor Ablation Market Set to Surpass $2.30 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Tumor Ablation market was valued at USD 973.4 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2%, with forecasts for 2026 eclipsing USD 2.30 bn.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tumor Ablation Market was valued at USD 973.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The forecasts for 2026 predict that the market will exceed USD 2.30 billion. This growth is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, the improved efficiency and effectiveness of tumor ablation techniques, the rising demand for noninvasive procedures, and advancements in tumor ablation equipment. The economic impact of cancer is also increasing due to its higher prevalence among the population, which is driving the demand for cancer treatment. In 2010, the total annual cost of cancer was approximately USD 1.16 trillion. Since tumor ablation is still being explored for a wide range of diseases and applications, there are untapped opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the market is expected to benefit from increasing public awareness programs and government funding for cancer research.

Tumor ablation is a therapy that utilizes a set of parallel alternating electrodes to deliver radiofrequency energy, which heats the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and destroys cancerous or infected tissue. It has been primarily used to treat esophageal squamous cell dysplasia, gastric antral vascular ectasia, radiation proctopathy, cholangiocarcinoma, and pancreatic neoplasia.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2029

Ablation is preferred over conventional surgery for cancer treatment due to several advantages, including no skin incision, minimal risk to the patient, minimal pain, and shorter hospital stays. Recent technological advancements in ablation technologies, such as the use of multiple electrode Radio Frequency Systems, have resulted in low local tumor progression.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The tumor ablation market can be categorized based on various factors, including treatment type, technology type, and application type.

In terms of treatment type, there are three main categories: surgical ablation, laparoscopic ablation, and percutaneous ablation. Surgical ablation involves the use of open surgery to remove or destroy tumors. Laparoscopic ablation utilizes minimally invasive techniques with small incisions and specialized instruments. Percutaneous ablation involves the insertion of a needle or probe directly into the tumor through the skin.

When considering technology type, several options are available. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) uses high-frequency electrical currents to generate heat and destroy tumors. Cryoablation involves the use of extreme cold temperatures to freeze and kill cancer cells. Microwave ablation utilizes electromagnetic waves to heat and destroy tumors. Irreversible electroporation (IRE) uses electrical pulses to create pores in the cell membrane, leading to cell death. Other ablation technologies encompass various emerging methods of tumor destruction.

The application type of tumor ablation is also an important consideration. Liver cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other types of cancer can all be targeted for ablation treatment. Each of these applications requires specific approaches and considerations in the tumor ablation process.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tumor-ablation-market

Strategic development:

• The tumor ablation market is witnessing strategic developments aimed at advancing the field of tumor ablation and improving patient outcomes. These developments encompass various aspects such as technological advancements, research initiatives, collaborations, and market expansions.

• Technological Advancements: Companies are investing in research and development to enhance tumor ablation technologies. This includes the development of innovative devices, improved imaging techniques for precise targeting, and the integration of advanced energy sources for more effective tumor destruction. Continuous advancements aim to improve the efficiency, safety, and effectiveness of tumor ablation procedures.

• Research Initiatives: The market is witnessing increased research activities focused on expanding the applications of tumor ablation. Researchers are exploring new tumor types that can be effectively treated using ablation techniques. Additionally, studies are being conducted to optimize treatment protocols, identify patient selection criteria, and evaluate long-term outcomes. These research initiatives aim to provide evidence-based guidelines and expand the adoption of tumor ablation in clinical practice.

Competitive Landscape:

• In the tumor ablation market, several companies have emerged as dominant players, leading the way in technological advancements and market presence. Galil Medical, Inc., Misonix, Inc., HealthTronics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, SonaCare Medical, EDAP TMS S.A., and Neuwave Medical, Inc. are among the key companies considered in this report.

• Galil Medical, Inc. is known for its expertise in cryoablation technologies and has made significant contributions to the field. The company's innovative solutions have enabled precise and effective tumor destruction through extreme cold temperatures.

• Misonix, Inc. specializes in ultrasonic ablation technologies and has developed advanced devices for tumor ablation procedures. Their cutting-edge ultrasound-based systems offer precise and controlled energy delivery for tumor destruction.

• HealthTronics is a prominent player offering a wide range of tumor ablation technologies. The company's portfolio includes radiofrequency ablation systems, microwave ablation systems, and cryoablation systems. HealthTronics has a strong presence in the market and has contributed to the advancement of tumor ablation techniques.

• Boston Scientific Corporation is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of tumor ablation technologies. The company offers a range of products, including radiofrequency ablation catheters, microwave ablation systems, and other ablation devices. Their commitment to innovation has positioned them as a key player in the market.

• Medtronic Plc, a global leader in medical technology, has made significant contributions to the field of tumor ablation. The company offers a diverse range of ablation technologies, including radiofrequency ablation systems, microwave ablation systems, and irreversible electroporation systems.

• SonaCare Medical specializes in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablation technologies. Their advanced HIFU systems allow for non-invasive tumor ablation with precision and minimal damage to surrounding tissues.

• EDAP TMS S.A. is known for its expertise in extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy, which has also been adapted for tumor ablation procedures. The company's technologies offer non-invasive treatment options for various types of tumors.

• Neuwave Medical, Inc. has developed innovative microwave ablation technologies that provide precise and controlled energy delivery. Their systems offer real-time monitoring and feedback, ensuring effective tumor destruction.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2029

These companies, with their technological advancements, comprehensive product portfolios, and market presence, play a significant role in shaping the tumor ablation market. Their contributions drive innovation, expand treatment options, and improve patient outcomes.

Browse for more reports:

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market

Medical Lifting Sling Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-lifting-sling-market

Radiotherapy Motion Management Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/radiotherapy-motion-management-market

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunohistochemistry-marke

Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tele-intensive-care-unit-market