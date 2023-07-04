Electrifying Aviation: Unveiling the Potential of Aircraft Electric Motors

Aircraft Electric Motor Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft electric motor market size was valued at $6.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

North America dominated the global aircraft electric motor market in 2022. Governments and regulatory bodies in North America have been supporting the development and adoption of electric aircraft technology through funding programs, grants, and policy incentives. These initiatives have created a favorable environment for the growth of the market. In addition, growing concerns over environmental impact and the need for reduced carbon emissions in the aviation sector have propelled the demand for electric and hybrid-electric aircraft. This has created opportunities for the aircraft electric motor industry to expand.

There is a growing demand for aircraft electric motors due to Increasing awareness of climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has led to a strong push for cleaner and more sustainable aviation solutions. Electric motors offer lower, or zero emissions compared to traditional combustion engines, making them an attractive choice for reducing the environmental impact of aircraft. In addition, the aircraft electric motor market is an exciting and rapidly evolving sector, with significant potential for growth and innovation in the coming year. Industry often emphasizes the importance of embracing sustainability. They recognize the need for cleaner and more efficient propulsion technologies to address environmental concerns and meet the growing demand for sustainable aviation solutions. They may discuss their company's commitment to reducing emissions and developing innovative electric motor solutions.

Furthermore, ongoing advancements in electric motor technology, battery energy density, and power electronics have made electric propulsion systems more efficient and practical for aircraft. Improved performance and reliability of aircraft electric motors have increased their appeal and viability for various aviation applications.

An aircraft electric motor is an electrically powered device that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to drive the aircraft's propellers or other propulsion mechanisms. Aircraft electric motors are known for their efficiency, quiet operation, and reduced emissions compared to traditional combustion engines. They offer several advantages, including improved energy efficiency, lower maintenance requirements, and the potential for reduced environmental impact. These motors are designed to meet the specific requirements of aviation, including high power-to-weight ratios, reliability, and the ability to operate at high altitudes and varying speeds.

On the basis of motor type, the global aircraft electric motor market has been segmented into AC motors and DC motors. DC motors used in aircraft electric propulsion systems convert electrical energy from an onboard power source, such as batteries or generators, into mechanical energy to drive the propulsion system or other mechanical components. The demand for DC motors is increasing due to the lightweight and compact design of DC motors contributing to improved performance, energy efficiency, and overall aircraft design. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts are focused on improving the performance and efficiency of DC motors for aircraft applications.

Electric motors have the potential to significantly reduce noise pollution compared to traditional engines, especially during takeoff and landing. This makes them particularly appealing for applications such as urban air mobility (UAM) and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, where noise restrictions are critical. Advancements in electric motor technology, battery systems, and power electronics have played a crucial role in expanding the capabilities of aircraft electric motors. These technological advancements have led to improved efficiency, increased power output, and longer flight ranges, making electric propulsion systems increasingly viable for a wide range of aircraft applications. In addition, government initiatives and policies aimed at promoting cleaner and greener aviation have also supported the growth of the aircraft electric motors industry. Funding programs, grants, and policy incentives have provided financial support and created a favorable environment for research, development, and commercialization efforts in the field.

Key manufacturing operating in the global aircraft electric motor market are Ametek, Inc., EMRAX D.O.O., H3X Systems and Motors, Maxon, MGM Compro, Moog Inc., MagniX, Safaran, Woodward, Inc., and Windings Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The immediate impact of COVID-19, the long-term prospects for the aircraft electric motor market remain positive. The pandemic has further emphasized the need for sustainable aviation and reduced emissions. Governments, industry stakeholders, and consumers are increasingly prioritizing environmental sustainability, which is likely to drive the demand for electric propulsion systems in the post-pandemic era.

Moreover, as the aviation industry recovers and travel demand gradually resumes, there is an opportunity for aircraft manufacturers and electric motor suppliers to leverage the crisis as a catalyst for innovation and market growth. Companies can focus on developing more efficient, lightweight, and cost-effective electric motors that align with the sustainability goals of the industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the DC motor segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By output, the up to 10 kW segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

