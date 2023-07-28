Global Digital Utility Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Digital Utility Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Utility Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital utility market. As per TBRC’s digital utility market forecast, the digital utility market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the digital utility market is due to growing number of distributed and renewable power generation projects. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital utility market share. Major players in the digital utility global market include ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft Corporation.

Trending Digital Utility Market Trend

Technological advancements are rapidly gaining popularity in the digital utility market for the forecasting period.

Digital Utility Market Segments

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Hybrid, Cloud

• By Network: Generation, Transmission And Distribution, Retail

• By Technology: Hardware, Integrated Solutions

• By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Communication Services, Manufacturing And Natural Resources, Aerospace And Defense, Transportation And Logistics, Government And Utilities, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global digital utility market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital utility refers to solutions that are spatially enabled and highly configurable, built from a combination of real-world, project-tested services and leveraged software. Digitization has long been at the heart of the strategy of large utilities and has contributed to organizational transformation and reinvention. The digital utility sector improves customer interactions, enables uninterrupted operation, ensures quick resolution of defects, ensures timely compliance with maintenance activities, and increases productivity.

