Modular & Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends & Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market. As per TBRC’s modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market forecast, the global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market size is expected to grow to $89.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The growth in the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is due to an increase in urbanization and industrialization. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market share. Major players in the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market include Algeco Scotsman, Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc., Champion Home Builders, Inc., Red Sea Housing.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is one of the promising technologies in the timber construction segment of the wood industry. The demand for CLT is increasing in non-residential building construction, such as schools, restaurants, stores, and warehouses, which is used as an alternative to steel and concrete because wood is evolving as a low-cost alternative. In the construction industry, 3D printing can be used to create construction components or to print entire buildings. 3D printing construction is majorly used for building complex components for private, commercial, and industrial construction. It provides advantages such as low labor costs, faster construction, and higher accuracy. The DFAB House is the world’s first inhabited house that was both digitally planned and built.

Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Segments

• By Type: Standard Metal, Agricultural Metal, Modular Nonmetal, Panelized Precast Nonmetal

• By Application: Institutional, Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural

• By End User: Private, Public

• By Geography: The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, improving, or demolishing any non-residential building or structure which is developed off-site using the same resources and constructing the same codes and specifications as conventionally designed structures but in about half the time.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

