Carrier Screening Market Generating Revenue of $6.13 Billion by 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing emphasis on initial detection of diseases & high risks associated with chromosomal abnormalities with age

Market Size – USD 1.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.4%, Market Trends – Growing awareness of carrier screening across the healthcare industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Carrier Screening Market will be worth USD 6.13 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is positively affected by a few key parameters. The main biotechnological companies are trying to introduce and emphasise on a wide variety of affordable and technologically advanced screening test kits along with the solutions in order to keep a tab on the growing emergence of genetic disorders.

However, in developing economies, the growing urbanization is leading to changing lifestyles, which often impacts pregnant women during the phase. Hence, in order to initially detect and diagnose a disease, doctors across the globe are emphasising on the usage of carrier screening tests.

Recent years have seen rapid developments in the information and communication technology sector, with the industry projected to grow substantially in revenue over the next five years. ICT industry technology advancements, increasing adoption of advanced and latest devices, an increasing number of consumers using these devices, and high internet penetration worldwide are expected to drive global market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. The global market is expected to grow as a result of factors such as a growing risk of data leakage, an increasing use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, and cloud services to manage large amounts of data, as well as a growing investment in research and development activities for developing advanced devices and solutions.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Carrier Screening market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Carrier Screening market:

MedGenome Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Natera Inc., Gene By Gene Ltd., Corporation of America Holdings, and Mount Sinai Genomics Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In November 2019, Asuragen, a molecular diagnostics company based out of the U.S. launched the AmplideX® PCR/CE SMN1/2 Plus Kit. The technology helps in the early detection of variants associated with SMN1 gene duplication events as well as quantify numbers related to SMN1 and SMN2. By providing results from a single PCR reaction, the technology helps to increase efficiency by reducing time and effort.

The growth across the carrier screening bifurcation is estimated to continue to contribute to the growth of the market until 2030 due to the fact that, with this approach, tests for multiple genetic diseases can be carried out at once. The dominance of the market segment is also because of the heavy utilization of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technique for genetic disease screening.

Over the forecast period, the DNA sequencing segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue in the carrier screening market because of the number of patents rising on an incremental scale across European and North American regions. Additionally, the awareness regarding the advantages of diagnosing critical diseases early is increasing, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Carrier Screening Market on the technology, end-user, medical condition, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarrays

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Physician Offices and Clinics

Others

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pulmonary Conditions

Hematological Conditions

Neurological Conditions

Others

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Carrier Screening market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The Global Carrier Screening Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Carrier Screening market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report.

