Restorative Dentistry Market to be grow at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2022-2030 | Envista, Zimmer Biomet

Rising prevalence of oral diseases and dental cavities is a key factor driving restorative dentistry market revenue growth

Restorative Dentistry Market Size – USD 16.90 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends - Growing dental tourism is rising demand for restorative dentistry across the globe” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global restorative dentistry market size reached USD 16.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of dental cavities and oral diseases, technological developments in the medical sector, rising demand for cosmetic dental surgeries, and increasing dental tourism globally are driving market revenue growth.

Globally, the prevalence of oral diseases such as oral cancer, oro-dental trauma, noma, cleft lip and palate, and cleft palate is rising for tobacco use, sugar consumption, alcohol consumption, poor hygiene, and unhealthy lifestyle choices. For instance, The World Health Organization (WHO), estimates that 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. Despite being largely preventable, oral diseases have a lifetime impact on people, causing pain, anxiety, and even death. They are a major public health concern for many nations. As a result, increasing government support and public awareness of oral health are both driving the market's expansion.

Dental tourism is rapidly increasing in emerging economies as a result of rising healthcare expenses in developed countries. The top countries for dental tourists are Mexico, India, Costa Rica, Thailand, the Philippines, Hungary, Colombia, Turkey, and Poland as they provide patients with cost-effective and high-quality care, thus they are driving the market revenue growth of dental tourism.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The endodontics and conservative segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to undiagnosed tooth cavities. The prevalence of untreated oral disease in primary teeth was 10% in children between the ages of 2 and 5 and 16% in those between the ages of 6 and 8, according to the Oral Health Surveillance Report, 2019 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thus, increasing oral diseases are contributing significantly to revenue growth of the segment.

The implants segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to rising technological advancements. For instance, on 25 September 2021, the self-tapping implant, known as the ‘DS PrimeTaper,’ was introduced by the Dentsply Sirona Implants company. It has long-term bone stability and is easy to install owing to its double thread. An easy-to-follow drilling protocol that only employs a few different drills supports workflow.

The restorative dentistry market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to the rising government approvals for dental products. For instance, on 27 December 2021, California, according to a statement released by Envista Holdings Corporation (‘Envista’), The Nobel Biocare N1TM implant system of specialized tools, prosthetic elements, and surgical protocols has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Key players in the market include:

Envista, Zimmer Biomet., GC Corporation, Dental Technologies Inc., BISCO, Inc., KeystoneDentalGroup, COLTENE Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, 3M.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global restorative dentistry market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Restorative materials

Prosthetics materials

Implants

Restorative equipment

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Endodontics and conservative

Prosthodontics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Dental laboratories

Hospitals and clinics

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

