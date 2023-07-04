Thirty nine police officers graduate to join PRD

Thirty-nine officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have graduated and joined the Police Respond Department (PRD) after completing a 9 weeks basic training course in Honiara.

It is another milestone in terms of capacity development, as thirty-nine trained officers successfully completed a basic training course at Rove Police headquarters today on 30 June 2023.

Two females were among the thirty-nine officers graduated.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operations Evelyn Thugea speaking at the closing ceremony says, “This program is important as it is part of increasing the department’s current manpower capability. It is also part of the RSIPF’s preparations for upcoming major events such as the Pacific Games 2023 and 2024 National General Election (NGE) operations.”

The training has provided officers with critical skills, knowledge and decisions needed to deal with emerging threats or incident.

Course participants were the first group to undertake the training in 2023 and they will start filling up more than 200 new approved positions within department.

AC Thugea says, ‘The training has been very intensive and demanding and required a lot of time, energy and effort but through teamwork and dedication you have proven yourself to be the best in successfully completing all the course requirements and now ready to participate in duties mandated. I urge you all to maintain the high standard of discipline and professionalism at all times’.

The ceremony was attended and witnessed by the Commissioner of Police, RSIPF Executive, Deputy Commissioner Solomon Islands Assistant Force (SIAF) and SIAF Executive Team, Families and friends of the graduates. //End//

Two females Police Constable who have completed their training

Suspects rocking officers during the demonstration of riot incident at Rove field

RSIPF Instructors who have played the most important role during the entire training

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau pose with one of the graduated senior officer

Officers move towards suspects during the demonstration

Officers move towards place of incident as demonstrated during the demonstration session at Rove Field

Graduates with their certificate after the official closing program