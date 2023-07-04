Submit Release
Happy Fourth of July From the Utah AG’s Office

Happy Independence Day, Utah!  Every year, our nation pauses to honor our humble, spiritual roots. Despite their differences, our founding fathers united to build a legacy of liberty and freedom that has stood the test of time. We hope to unite in the blessings of liberty and opportunity that have made America a light to inspire the oppressed and attract immigrants who have enriched our culture. 

God bless America.

