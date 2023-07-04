Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 3 will include the following:

No public events are scheduled at this time. You will be notified as events are announced.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 26, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of June 26, 2023, included:

Monday, June 26

1:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Tuesday, June 27

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the groundbreaking ceremony of BMW Plant Woodruff, 6810 Highway 101, Woodruff, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the 2023 South Carolina Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, June 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Agency meeting.

11:15 AM: Agency meeting.

12:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:20 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:35 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to Regional Human Trafficking Task Force Welcome Reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, June 29

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined South Carolina's Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan for a press conference to release the Office of Resilience’s Strategic Statewide Resilience and Risk Reduction Plan, South Carolina Office of Resilience, 632 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 50th Anniversary of Gibbs International, The Marriott Spartanburg, Azalea Room, 299 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Friday, June 30

Gov. McMaster participated in the 4th Circuit Judicial Conference, Greensboro, N.C.

9:00 AM: Policy discussion.

12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a luncheon at the judicial conference.

2:00 PM: Policy discussion.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a reception and banquet dinner at the judicial conference.