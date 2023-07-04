Monosodium Glutamate Market SWOT Analysis, Trends and Growth Forecast by 2032

Reports And Data

monosodium glutamate market size was USD 4.41 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Size was valued at USD 3.21 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the market revenue can be attributed to the increasing consumption of processed foods, especially in developing nations, and the growing preference among consumers for the umami flavor. MSG, a flavor enhancer, is commonly utilized in the food industry to enhance the savory taste of food products. While naturally occurring in certain foods like tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and soy sauce, MSG is predominantly produced through the fermentation of molasses or starch. It is then added to various processed foods, including canned soups, frozen dinners, and snack foods, to enhance their flavor.

Monosodium Glutamate Market Segments:

The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market has been analyzed based on various parameters. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 3.21 Billion. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%. By 2032, the market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 4.41 Billion.

The estimation for the market size in 2022 serves as the base year for the analysis. Historical data from 2020 to 2021 has been considered, and the forecast period spans from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used in this report are in terms of revenue, measured in USD Billion.

The report provides comprehensive coverage, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. The market is segmented based on form outlook and application outlook. Under the form outlook, MSG is categorized into powder and liquid forms. In terms of application outlook, it finds usage in the food and beverages industry as well as the pharmaceutical sector.

The geographical scope of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are analyzed in terms of their market potential, growth opportunities, and market penetration of MSG.

Overall, this report offers a detailed analysis of the global MSG market, providing insights into its size, growth potential, market segmentation, and regional dynamics.

Monosodium Glutamate Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Fufeng Group Company Limited launched a new line of MSG products made from non-genetically modified corn. The move was aimed at meeting the growing consumer demand for non-GMO products and strengthening the company's position in the market.

In 2020, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to jointly develop new products in the health and nutrition sector. The partnership aimed to leverage Ajinomoto's expertise in amino acids and Otsuka's expertise in pharmaceuticals to develop new products that improve the health and well-being of consumers.

In 2020, CJ CheilJedang Corp. acquired an 80% stake in a Brazilian food company, Selecta, for $540 million. The acquisition was aimed at expanding CJ CheilJedang's presence in the Latin American market and strengthening its product portfolio.

In 2019, Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. announced that it had acquired a 51% stake in a Japanese amino acid manufacturer, AJI Bio-Pharma. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Meihua's position in the global MSG market and expand its product offerings.

Monosodium Glutamate Market Competitive landscape:

The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market report includes an analysis of several major companies operating in the industry. These companies play a significant role in shaping the market dynamics and driving its growth. Some of the prominent companies featured in the report are:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.: Ajinomoto is a renowned Japanese food and chemical corporation that is widely recognized for its production of MSG. The company has a strong presence in the global market and is known for its high-quality MSG products.

Fufeng Group Company Limited: Fufeng Group is a leading Chinese manufacturer of MSG and other food additives. The company specializes in the production of MSG using advanced fermentation technology and is known for its commitment to product quality and innovation.

Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.: Meihua Holdings Group is another major player in the MSG market. Based in China, the company is engaged in the production of MSG, amino acids, and other biochemical products. It has established a strong reputation for its technological expertise and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Shandong Linghua MSG Co., Ltd.: Shandong Linghua MSG is a key MSG manufacturer in China. The company focuses on producing high-quality MSG products for various applications, including the food and beverage industry. It places emphasis on research and development to enhance product quality and meet customer demands.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.: CJ CheilJedang is a South Korean company that operates in various industries, including food and pharmaceuticals. The company has a significant presence in the MSG market and is known for its commitment to producing safe and reliable MSG products.

Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd.: Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group is a Chinese company that specializes in the production of MSG and other biochemical products. The company has advanced manufacturing facilities and a strong focus on quality control to meet global standards.

Luoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd.: Luoning Biotechnology is a Chinese company that engages in the production and distribution of MSG. The company is dedicated to providing customers with high-quality MSG products through advanced production processes and strict quality management.

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.: Kyowa Hakko Bio is a Japanese company that operates in the field of biochemicals, including MSG production. The company is known for its commitment to sustainable practices and the development of innovative solutions in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

These companies, along with others mentioned in the global MSG market report, contribute to the competitive landscape and market growth by meeting the demand for MSG products across various regions.

