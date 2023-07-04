Georgia: Lagodekhi History Museum officially opened with EU and UNDP support

The Lagodekhi History Museum officially opened in Georgia on 1 July.

The complete rehabilitation of the museum, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme, was funded by the EU and local municipalities. The total cost of the project is GEL 724,999.

The museum premises were renovated to offer visitors a brand-new space for exhibitions and educational activities.

The courtyard of the museum has been tidied up, there are open reading areas and an adapted outdoor stage. The artefacts reflecting more than 40 centuries of Georgian history, stored for years in boxes, are finally on display in special showcases.

A Mediatek Youth Centre, a modern type of youth centre, has been set up on the first floor of the museum building with UNDP support.

Find out more

Press release