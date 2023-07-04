Submit Release
Statement of Senator Francis N. Tolentino over the depiction of China's '9-dash line' in the motion picture 'Barbie'

July 4, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS N. TOLENTINO OVER THE DEPICTION OF CHINA'S '9-DASH LINE' IN THE MOTION PICTURE 'BARBIE'

If the invalidated 9-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie 'Barbie,' then it is incumbent upon the MTRCB to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty.

Dapat lang ipagbawal ang pelikulang 'Barbie' dahil ang pinakita nitong 9-dash line ay salungat sa katotohan at ipinawalang bisa na ng arbitral ruling noong 2016.

-Sen. Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino
Vice-chairman
Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

