Digital CEO: Performance & Data Driven Digital Marketing, Brand Building & Business Consulting Company in India

At Digital CEO, We aim to be an integral part of our Clients' journey to Success & Growth by partnering with them to unlock their true potential.”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital CEO is defining a new Era of Performance Driven Digital Marketing & Brand Building. Now people are not much connected physically, so growth happens at the intersection of TECHNOLOGY, DATA, and CONTENT. Businesses that thrive at these intersections grow the fastest.
— Tanay Singh- Founder & CEO
A unique perspective of a Digital CEO allows them to understand this intersection in ways that make them better at Building Brands out of every digital medium, now and for the future. Digital CEO help in the growth of Brands by modernising core technology and capitalising on new technology, optimising and automating operations, fuelling digital growth & create stunning digital experiences.
Digital CEO's team of highly skilled and experienced professionals is dedicated to staying at the forefront of the digital marketing industry. They are highly Creative & Expertise to provide their clients with the most effective solutions and achieve measurable results that are aligned with their client's business.
*MISSION:
To create distinctive, lasting, and substantial improvements in their performance and to build a great Brand that attracts, develops, excites, and increases Customer Satisfaction.
*VISION:
The vision of Digital CEO is to create awareness about the full potential of Technology, Data & Content and give power to Businesses to collaborate with Customers online & grow together.
*WHAT DOES DIGITAL CEO DO?
A) DIGITAL MARKETING: Let’s Aware, Discover & Convert the target audience
Digital CEO make core transformations in Market research, Marketing Plan & Strategy to power growth through digital advantage. Digital marketing is no longer about merely adding online channels to the media mix; it is about integrating digital into all facets of marketing. Digital CEO helps in planning, designing, and implementing new growth models.
They design appropriate models and map development pathways for new opportunities by combining insights from digital with an integrated customer experience approach.
1. Designing: Website designs, Creative design, UI/UX Designs.
2. Search Engine Optimisation (SEO): On-page SEO, Off Page SEO, Technical SEO & General SEO, and Local SEO.
3. Social Media Marketing (SMM): Facebook Marketing, LinkedIn Marketing, Instagram Marketing, Twitter Marketing, YouTube Marketing, Pinterest Marketing.
4. Search Engine Marketing (SEM): Google Search Ads, Google Display Ads, Google Shopping Ads, Google Video Ads.
5. Online Reputation Management: Google My Business, iOS app , Android app, Social Media Reputation, E-commerce Reputation.
6. Email Marketing: Email Data Collection & Optimisation, Email strategy, Email template, and Email campaigns (Brand Awareness, Product campaign, Problem-based, solution), and Email analytics and data optimisation.
7. Content Marketing: Blogs, Newsletters, White papers, social media posts content, emailers, videos Content, Website Content.
B) BRAND BUILDING: Let’s shape up Brand
1. Strategy:
The first and most crucial step of any branding project is to devise the right positioning strategy. Unless the brand is conceived rightly, its expression would be vague and not yield the desired results.
Digital CEO take this as our prime responsibility in hitting it spot on, through enlightening discovery sessions facilitated by comprehensive interactive exercises. The output of these exercises is the real gold, for it establishes the very foundation of each and everything that follows.
a) Brand Core: Brand Purpose, Brand Vision, Brand Values
b) Brand Positioning: Target Audience, Market Analysis, Awareness Goals
c) Brand Persona: Brand Personality, Brand Voice
d) Brand Message: Core Message, Tagline
2) Branding: Let's Build Brand Together
Digital CEO give an authentic and iconic identity with a thoughtful name, a timeless logo, inviting product designs, and an extendible visual language. great products, great services, good! Now what? need an equivalent great expression. A brand identity that justifies it. The creative challenge for any studio is to translate strategic ideas into precise designs, and that's where they excel. Right from creating an iconic logo to extending it to a comprehensive set of collaterals through a consistent visual language, sit back and relax, Digital CEO will do everything.
a) Brand Identity: Logo Design, Reasoning, Suitability Check, Visual Language
b) Brand Manual: Brand Attributes, Logo Usage Guide, Fonts and Colour Guide, Iconography, Brand Imagery
c) Brand Collaterals: Business Stationeries, Marketing Collaterals, Store Creatives
d) Brand Package: Product Label Design, Product Carton Design, Product Stand Design.
e) Brand Template: Social Media Posts, YouTube Thumbnail, Digital Ads, Print Ads, Blog, and Presentations.
f) Brand Video: Brand Story, Explainer Video, Product & Service
3) Development: Let’s get into action!
Digital CEO make brand interact consistently with users by bringing Websites and Apps into action through scalable Technologies
a) Web Design & Development
b) Mobile App Design & Development
C) BUSINESS CONSULTING: Let’s Identify obstacles preventing growth or efficiency
The Digital CEO Team will create holistic business strategies step by step for companies. Developing and enhancing Business Model, Revenue Model, Pricing Strategy, Distribution Model & Sales Model, Market Research, Marketing Plan & Strategies, Brand Management & Communication, launching a new product, building a brand from scratch, or revamping an existing brand.
*KEY INDUSTRIES
Digital CEO is expertise in almost all industries. They work with many Brands in Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Technology, Environment, Food, Energy, Legal, Finance & Insurance.
*KEY INVESTORS
The major investors of Digital CEO are the Management of Dr. Shree Ram Tirth Trust of India & RTS Hospitals- Kavita Singh, Dr. Ruchi Singh & Dr. Mukul Singh.
*KEY PEOPLE
Ankit Dubey: COO at Aro Atria
Malvika Awasthi: CPO at Perfuma.
Varsha Sharma: Co-founder at Scentin
Diksha Pal: Co-founder at Nikhar Construction
Dharmendra Solanki: Co-Founder at SV Envirotech
Tanvi Singhal : Co-Founder at Supreme Incubator
*KEY ADVISORS
Nitisha Singh: Business Intelligence Lead at Cognizant
Gaurav Katiyar: Sr. Manager Sales at Kotak Bank
Divya Netam: Sales Manager at HDFC
Aman Gupta: HR lead at Compunnel
Prasoon Pallav: Sales Manager at Practo
Nikhil Gupta: KAM at Moglix
Zahid Akbar: Sr. Consultant at EY
Abhinav Chauhan, Radhe Shyam Gupta, Keshav Sharma, Ankita Maurya & Shikha Chauhan are from leading tech companies and they are expertise in UI/UX, IT, Networking, Software development, and QA.
