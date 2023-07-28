Lease Management Market Size, Share And Growth Trends Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Lease Management Global Market Report 2023
global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Lease Management Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s lease management market forecast, the lease management market size is expected to reach $5.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.
The growth in the lease management market is due to increased demand for workplace mobility solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest lease management market share. Major lease management companies include LeaseAccelerator Inc., Nakisa Lease Administration, CoStar Realty Information Inc., AppFolio Inc., Trimble Inc.
Lease Management Market Segments
• By Type: Software, Services
• By Deployment mode: Cloud, On-premises
• By Enterprise size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
• By Vertical: Retail and eCommerce, Government and Public Sector, BFSI, Education, Real Estate, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Other Verticals
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Lease management refers to tracking and optimizing a company's leased asset portfolio. It is a broad subject that focuses on streamlining the administration of various leases and sublease agreements. It is also beneficial to track the company's lease performance daily, weekly, or monthly.
