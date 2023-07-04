Metal Scavenging Agent Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

Reports And Data

The global metal scavenging agent market size was USD 2.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.54 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Scavenging Agent Market Overview

In 2022, the global market size of metal scavenging agents reached USD 2.01 Billion. It is projected to reach USD 3.54 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for metal scavenging agents in various industries such as water treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

The escalating levels of heavy metal pollution, primarily caused by the rapid industrialization and urbanization of developing nations, contribute significantly to environmental pollution. To mitigate environmental hazards and ensure the safety of both the environment and human health, metal scavenging agents are extensively employed to eliminate heavy metals from water and wastewater. These agents effectively target contaminants like lead, mercury, cadmium, and arsenic. The growing necessity for clean water across diverse applications further propels the expansion of the metal scavenging agent market's revenue.

Metal Scavenging Agent Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, BASF SE launched a new metal scavenging agent called Aselex Platinum for the removal of trace metals in pharmaceutical and biotech applications. The new product is designed to remove impurities from drug substances and drug products, ensuring safety and efficacy.

• In 2020, Dow Inc. announced the expansion of its metal scavenging agent portfolio with the launch of DowEX MONOSPHERE™ 6225 resin. The new product is designed to remove impurities from industrial processes such as mining, refining, and petrochemicals.

• In 2020, Evonik Industries AG announced the launch of its new metal scavenging agent, SEPURAN® Noble. The product is designed to remove noble metals such as palladium, platinum, and rhodium from industrial wastewater streams, thereby reducing pollution and increasing resource efficiency.

• In 2020, Kemira Oyj announced the expansion of its metal scavenging agent portfolio with the launch of KemGuard® AM. The new product is designed to remove heavy metals such as lead and cadmium from industrial wastewater streams, helping companies meet regulatory requirements and protect the environment.

Metal Scavenging Agent Market: Competitive landscape

In the global metal scavenging agent market, several key players dominate the competitive landscape. These major players have a significant presence and contribute to the market's growth and development. Some of the prominent companies operating in this market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, The Lubrizol Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Solvay SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., IXOM Operations Pty Ltd, and NALCO Water, An Ecolab Company.

These companies have established themselves as leaders in the metal scavenging agent market by offering innovative solutions, maintaining high product quality, and providing reliable customer service. They have a wide range of offerings to cater to different industry requirements and applications, including water treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

