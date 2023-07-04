Oleic Acid Market Is Expected To Reach USD 13.68 Billion By 2032

Reports And Data

The global oleic acid market size was USD 8.67 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.68 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oleic Acid Market Overview

In 2022, the global market size for oleic acid was valued at USD 8.67 Billion. It is projected to reach USD 13.68 Billion by 2032, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the specified period. The market's revenue growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for oleic acid across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and chemical manufacturing. The surging growth in these sectors has led to a high demand for oleic acid, which serves as a vital component in the production of detergents, soaps, lubricants, and surfactants.

Moreover, oleic acid finds extensive usage in the food and beverage industry due to its numerous benefits. These include enhancing the texture of food products, providing a healthy fatty acid composition, and extending the shelf life of goods.

Oleic Acid Market Segments

The estimation for market size and growth is based on the historical data from 2020 to 2021, considering the market dynamics and trends during that period. The forecast period for this analysis spans from 2022 to 2032, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market's future trajectory.

The quantitative units used to measure the market performance are in terms of revenue, denoted in USD billion. This allows for accurate assessment and comparison of the market's value over time.

In addition to revenue forecasts, the report covers various aspects of the oleic acid market. It includes insights on company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and emerging trends. This comprehensive coverage ensures a holistic understanding of the market dynamics and assists stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Oleic Acid Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, BASF SE announced that it was expanding its production capacity for oleic acid in Germany to meet the growing demand for sustainable ingredients in the personal care and food industries. The expansion included the construction of a new production facility at the company's Ludwigshafen site.

• In 2020, Emery Oleochemicals LLC announced that it had completed the acquisition of the chemical manufacturer, Terus Chemicals, to expand its portfolio of sustainable solutions for the oleochemicals market.

• In 2020, Wilmar International Limited announced that it had signed an agreement with Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby to acquire its edible oil and fats business. The acquisition included a palm oil refinery and the manufacturing of oleochemicals, including oleic acid.

Oleic Acid Market: Competitive landscape

The global oleic acid market report includes a competitive landscape analysis, highlighting key players in the industry. Some of the major companies featured in the report are:

1. BASF SE: BASF SE is a renowned chemical company that offers a wide range of products, including oleic acid. The company's expertise in chemical manufacturing and strong market presence contribute to its position in the oleic acid market.

2. Emery Oleochemicals LLC: Emery Oleochemicals LLC is a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals, including oleic acid. The company's commitment to sustainability and its innovative product portfolio make it a key player in the market.

3. Wilmar International Limited: Wilmar International Limited is a leading agribusiness group that produces a diverse range of products, including oleic acid. The company's extensive distribution network and strong presence in the food and beverage industry contribute to its competitive position.

4. Croda International Plc: Croda International Plc specializes in creating and supplying specialty chemicals for various industries, including oleic acid for personal care and pharmaceutical applications. The company's focus on research and development and its commitment to sustainability enhance its competitive edge.

