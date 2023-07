The Impact of COVID-19 on the Dentures Market: Challenges and Opportunities

Dentures Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The dentures market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 7.8%

Current Market Size: USD 3,2 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021- 2031

Base Year: 2021

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31907

The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching effects on various industries worldwide, and the dentures market is no exception. The dental industry as a whole faced significant challenges due to lockdowns, social distancing measures, and the prioritization of emergency dental care. In this blog post, we will explore the impact of COVID-19 on the dentures market, including the challenges it presented and the emerging opportunities within the industry.

๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฌ:

One of the immediate challenges faced by the dentures market was the disruption in global supply chains. Many denture manufacturers and dental laboratories experienced delays and shortages in the availability of materials, such as denture base resins and teeth molds. This resulted in production slowdowns and affected the timely delivery of dentures to dental practices.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (238+ ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dentures-market/purchase-options

๐‘๐ž๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ž๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ:

During the height of the pandemic, dental clinics and practices faced temporary closures or limitations on non-emergency procedures. This led to a significant reduction in dental visits, including routine check-ups, consultations, and denture fittings. As a result, the demand for dentures experienced a decline, affecting the market's growth.

๐’๐ก๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

Financial uncertainty and health concerns during the pandemic prompted many individuals to prioritize essential expenses over elective dental treatments. As a non-essential dental prosthetic, dentures were often delayed or postponed as patients focused on immediate needs. This shift in consumer priorities contributed to the decrease in demand for dentures.

๐ƒ๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ โ€“ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31907

๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž-๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ:

While COVID-19 posed challenges for the dentures market, it also brought opportunities for innovation. Tele-dentistry, which involves remote consultations and treatment planning, gained traction during the pandemic. Dentists and dental technicians leveraged digital technologies to create virtual impressions, design dentures, and communicate with patients. This opened up new avenues for the development and adoption of digital dentures, providing a more streamlined and efficient process.

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ž:

COVID-19 brought heightened awareness of infection control and hygiene practices. Dental practices implemented stringent protocols to ensure patient safety, including enhanced sterilization procedures and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). This emphasis on infection control highlighted the importance of removable dentures as a hygienic and easily maintainable dental solution. As a result, the market witnessed a growing demand for removable dentures as a viable alternative to other dental treatments.

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž:

The pandemic underscored the vulnerability of the elderly population to oral health issues. Elderly individuals, especially those residing in long-term care facilities, experienced challenges accessing dental care due to restrictions and limited resources. This increased the demand for dentures as an essential component of geriatric oral care. As the aging population continues to grow, the dentures market has an opportunity to expand its reach in the geriatric care sector.

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges to the dentures market, including disruptions in supply chains, reduced dental visits, and shifts in consumer priorities. However, it also brought opportunities for innovation, such as tele-dentistry and digital dentures, as well as an increased focus on infection control and hygiene. Moving forward, the dentures market can adapt to the evolving landscape by leveraging technological advancements, addressing patient concerns, and focusing on providing accessible and high-quality denture solutions to meet the diverse needs of individuals seeking oral health and aesthetics.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

Amann Girrbach AG

Avadent

Coltene Holding AG

Dentsply Sirona

Huge Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals

Modern Dental Group Limited

Shofu Inc.

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž ๐’๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐งโ€“

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฑ๐ฒ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐Š๐ข๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-oxygen-kit-market-A31520

๐•๐ข๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-assistance-in-healthcare-market-A17090

๐๐ž๐ฉ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nephrology-drugs-market-A13396