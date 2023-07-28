Coated Paper Market Size, Industry Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Coated Paper Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Coated Paper Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the coated paper market size is expected to reach $49.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4%.

The growth in the global coated paper market is due to increase in e-commerce platforms. North America region is expected to hold the largest coated paper market share. Major players in the coated paper market include Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso OYJ, Sappi Limited, Asia Pulp and Paper.

Coated Paper Market Segments

• By Type: Coated Fine, Standard Coated Fine, Coated Groundwood

• By Coating Material: Kaolin Clay, Precipitated Calcium Carbonate, Grounded Calcium Carbonate

• By Finish: Matte, Gloss, Semi-Gloss

• By Application: Printing, Packaging and Labeling

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Coated paper refers to paper coated with gloss, semi-gloss, or matte finish to improve the paper surface properties. The coated paper adds an agent to its surface combined with chemical additives, such as resins and dispersants on paper, to improve brightness, smoothness, or other printing properties. These papers are made with an additional layer, which makes the paper less porous.

