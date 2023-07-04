Crime Thriller Follows Londoner "Lost in Vegas" and Ensnared in Conspiracy
Ian Jones' crime thriller follows Englishman searching for a missing woman in Sin CityENGLAND, LONDON, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, awash in neon lights, their glow reflecting and distorting off windows in the rain - an atmospheric scene perfect for a thriller or mystery novel. Just as Ian Jones found out in his visit to Sin City, which inspired him to pen “Lost in Vegas.” A crime thriller following an English everyman who becomes likewise charmed by the city’s sights but finds himself ensnared in a dangerous conspiracy.
Jones' "Lost in Vegas" is a crime thriller. John Smith is an English everyman who is asked to go to Las Vegas to find a rich man's missing daughter. It seems simple enough: go to a major metropolis and tourist destination, find a wealthy heiress, collect a juicy reward. Or so it seemed. As soon as he arrives he discovers he is not welcome, and this situation quickly escalates as he finds himself thrown into the world of some extremely unpleasant people. Aside from finding the missing person, Smith's main priority is now to make sure he isn't lost in Vegas... permanently.
"I was working on the book, and had set it in London. Then I was in Las Vegas for work, and it happened to be raining (which never happens!) I was in my hotel looking out the window when it just hit me, the book belongs here!! So I sat down and it just poured out. Wonderful moment of true inspiration. I wish that happened all the time." Jones says.
The author adds an extra dose of authenticity as he too found himself enamored by the city during his visit there. This makes the protagonist’s perspective as a regular British bloke caught in Las Vegas intrigues all the more real, as Jones infuses little details that make the setting and its locales come to life - and perhaps even allowing it to serve as a travel guide. With its riveting narrative, “Lost in Vegas” promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats. Aficionados of crime thrillers, mysteries and suspense stories will be in for a treat with Jones’ novel. “Lost in Vegas” is the first of the series, followed by North of the Rock and the third Dying for LA is out in the Spring 2021.
About the Author
Ian Jones is a Londoner, and has written several books. "Lost in Vegas" is the first of the desert thriller series, the second; "North of the Rock" is set in West Texas. Jones has a passion for music and motorbikes and lives in South West London with his wife and daughter, cat, tortoise and three fish.
Lost in Vegas | Ian Jones for This Week in America with Ric Bratton