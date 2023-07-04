Homicide: 400 Block of 11th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 3, 2023, in the 400 block of 11th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:08 am, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim inside of a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar, of Alexandria, VA.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

