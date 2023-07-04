Submit Release
**Updated with Additional Photos** Suspect Sought in Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred in the District.

 

  • Armed Robbery of an Establishment: On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 8:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect grabbed scissors from the counter and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 23-052-463

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/9CWj_UqmuSc

 

  • Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Knife): On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 2:33 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 400 block of Ingraham Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife and placed against an employee then forced them to them to open a register. The employee complied. The suspect took money then fled the scene. CCN: 23-101-072

 

  • Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment: On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 8:46 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect went behind the counter and snatched money from an open cash register. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23-102-083

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

  • Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife): On Sunday, July 2 2023, at approximately 9:59 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife and pointed the knife at an employee. The suspect attempted to take money from the registers and was unsuccessful. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23-106-469

 

  • Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Knife): On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 11:13 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1900 block of 1st Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife and forced an employee to open a register. The employee complied. The suspect took money then fled the scene. CCN: 23-106-756

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

  • Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Knife): On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect produced a knife and demanded money. The employee complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-107-048

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

