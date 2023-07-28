Calibration Services Market Size, Share, Companies, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Calibration Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Calibration Services Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s calibration services market forecast, the calibration services market size is expected to grow to $8.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The growth in the global calibration services market is due to rapid industrialization. Europe region is expected to hold the largest calibration services industry share. Major calibration services providers include ABB Ltd., Endress+Hauser AG, Micro Precision Calibration Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

Calibration Services Market Segments

• By Service: In-House, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Third-Party Service

• By Calibration: Electrical, Mechanical, Thermodynamic, Physical Or Dimensional, Other Calibrations

• By End Use: Electronics Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Other End-Uses

• By Geography: The global calibration services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Calibration services refer to a service aimed at detecting the inaccuracy and uncertainty (dimensional standards) of a measuring instrument or piece of equipment. In calibration, the types of measures' or measuring instrument's tolerances are first set up to normal values, and the device under test (DUT) is compared to a reference of known value to evaluate the deviation of the measurement from the true value. Errors are defined as differences between the measured value and the actual value.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Calibration Services Market Trends

4. Calibration Services Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Calibration Services Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

