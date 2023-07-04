Single Dose Packaging Market to Exceed USD 112.1 billion by 2031 to Expand at a CAGR of 6.8% | Exclusive Study by Transparency Market Research

Demand for single dose packaging is likely to increase due to the increasing demand for hygienic products. Growing demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging will propel the growth of single dose packaging.

With the development of an innovative single-dose packaging system that dispenses liquids or powders using only one hand, V-shape, an innovative provider of vertically integrated products and services, has created a convenient and hygienic solution for single-dose packaging.

Various industries and applications have benefited from single dose packaging. Single-dose packaging makes medication management easier while cutting waste for hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and patients. Moreover, its small, easy-to-transport size has made it popular among cosmetic manufacturers.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 66.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 112.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.8% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 201 Pages Market Segmentation Material Type, Product Form, Packaging Type, End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Unit Pack Company Inc, Gerresheimer AG., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Catalent Inc., Schott AG, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Nipro Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Amcor plc, Comar LLC, Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc., Sonoco Products, Klockner Pentaplast Group, and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH.





Global Single Dose Packaging Market: Key Players

A number of key players dominate the global market, including Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, and Nipro Corporation. New entrants also have significant growth prospects on the market. Single dose packaging market assessment report includes an overview of key players based on a variety of factors, including financial overviews, industry trends, company profiles, application segments, and business segments.

In June 2023, The European Association of the Self-Adhesive Label Industry (FINAT), which honors the best products in the industry, awarded Schreiner MediPharm's Smart Blister Card, a Germany-based global provider of innovative functional label solutions for the healthcare industry. In the “Innovation & Electronic Printing – Electronic Devices” category for the Smart Blister Card, an adherence monitoring tool that allows users to constantly monitor medication intake, the award went to the Smart Blister Card.

In June 2023, Norbrook launched exclusive plastic bottles filled with Tulieve injectable solutions. Compared to similar products, Tulieve plastic bottles offer worker safety and economic benefits, which are helpful in reducing the likelihood of product loss and injury.

Clinical and hospital settings benefit from single dose packaging in the following ways:

Enhancing the accuracy of patient and staff applications.

Bottles and containers need to be minimized to reduce waste.

The use of barcodes to identify each dosage.

Identifying packages that have been tampered with or broken easily.

Doses delivered by the patient are the only responsibility of the patient.

Documentation capabilities using simple electronic technology.

A number of severe drug safety issues can be attributed to unsafe injecting practices, such as using the same vial for multiple patients at the same time. Increasing demand for preservative-free liquids in easy-to-open, quick-to-use, and easy-to-replace single-dose packaging is growing in the market. Over the last 30 years, pharmacists have found blister packaging to be an effective method of meeting local community compliance requirements.

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to convenient packaging, stick packs are expected to increase demand for single dose packaging in various applications.

With a growing demand for recyclable materials, such as vials, glass vial demand is expected to increase.

Sustainability in the form of biodegradable and paper-based materials will drive demand for single-dose packaging.

Advances in technology to detect counterfeit drugs in the pharmaceutical industry is helping to drive demand for single dose packaging.

The demand for single dose liquid packaging is expected to grow in the years to come.



Global Single Dose Packaging: Growth Drivers

Consumers who prefer premeasured portions or are on-the-go can take advantage of single-dose packaging. Food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products are huge fans. Packaging that is designed to protect products and reduce contamination ensures that they are safe. The concept of individual servings is perceived as more hygienic by consumers since cross-contamination is reduced.

While sustainability is becoming increasingly important, single-dose packaging is often criticized for generating more waste. Therefore, recyclable and biodegradable materials are becoming more and more popular. As a way to enhance the consumer experience, brands are exploring the possibility of personalizing single-dose packaging. A product can be altered to suit a specific need by customizing the label, branding, or formulation.

Adding single-dose packaging to e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels can make it convenient to ship products directly to consumers. A packet or capsule can be handled more easily and distributed more easily online. Pharmaceutical and healthcare industries rely on single-dose packaging for precise dosing and patient compliance. The system ensures accurate medication administration, reduces errors, and simplifies the process.



Global Single Dose Packaging: Regional Landscape

As the chronic patient pool expands, and OTC drugs and vaccine sales rocket, the United States is projected to experience a great deal of growth in pharmaceutical packaging.

Over the period 2023-2031, the German market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The Indian market provides attractive opportunities for market expansion as the Indian market is experiencing a growing need for pharmaceutical plants.

Asia Pacific's government expenditure on healthcare is expected to drive market growth to large extents.

A growing number of manufacturing units and a growing need for hygienic dosage packaging will drive demand in the European region.



Global Single Dose Packaging Market: Segmentation

Material Type Plastic Polyethylene(PE) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Polypropylene Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Metal Glass Paper & Paperboard

Product Form Solid Liquid Powder Gel

Packaging Type Sachet & Pouch Tube Blister Bottle Ampoule Vial Others (Stick Pack, Prefilled Syringe, etc.)

End-use Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Cosmetics & Personal Care Homecare & Toiletry Chemical





Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



