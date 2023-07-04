Preformed Fire Stop Devices: Sealing Fire Spread & Sailing Industry Growth to Reach $522.2 Mn by 2030

Global preformed firestop devices market has witnessed significant growth owing to rise in investment in residential and nonresidential construction.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fire-safe design includes buildings to be designed with measures of fire safety in the building envelope and egress design. This includes fire-resistant structures like fire doors, fire walls, ceilings, etc. to obstruct the spread of fire and smoke in the space. Different kinds of insulations, materials, and types are created for fire ratings like 2hrs or 4hrs which means that they can bear the fire for these many hours. A fire-protected area in a building fulfills the requirement of keeping the individual safe and away from the fire.

As we know, a building has various other functions to serve, and systems are running within it like electrical and other services. These run through and through the structure irrespective of the bifurcation of protected and unprotected areas thus it needs to be fire protected. There are openings like the pipes cutting the structure, cables running through ceilings and walls, ducts for HVAC systems, and more which can cause a loophole in the fire protection area and decrease the rating of the space. Such openings are services covered by fire stop devices. A fire stop device would completely seal the opening created by the services and stop the flow of fire through the wall, ceiling, or wherever the opening is cut. These devices include duct wrap tapes, cable trays, light fixture cases, cable transits, pipe collars, ceiling trays, sleeves, etc. The fire-stopping joints are sealed by fire-stop assemblies.

As we know, due to the urbanization of the countries, the kind of office space buildings, high-rise apartments, hospitals, industrial areas, CBDs, and commercial chunks like markets and malls have increased over the past few decades, and the requirement for such devices has shot up. The market for fire-stop devices has always been doing well as life loss is the highest risk and the clearance for fire-safe design in such building uses is necessary.

Currently, the market for preformed fire stop devices has increased as the requirement, awareness, and fire audits have started taking place more efficiently. After fire accidents are recorded, negligence is being overlooked, the importance factor of fire-safe design is rising, and the market trends show evidence. The new constructions have better measures but when old buildings are being audited and retrofitted, the fire stop devices play a good role to protect the structure and laying fire-safe designs.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global preformed firestop devices market size is anticipated to reach $522.2 million with a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Key players such as Etex and Rockwool International A/S are adopting various strategies and are focusing on product launch with an aim to stay competitive in the market, which in turn, is providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2021, Etex Group has recently launched the largest lightweight fire protection board for marine applications named PLURATECT. With this drift on board, the global preformed fire stop device market is projected to rise higher in the upcoming decades.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the market report include Rockwool International A/S, Etex, Hilti, STI, 3M, Firestop Manufacturing Ltd., Passafe Fire Protection Ltd., Fisher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dimorph Group (Tenmat), and Emerson Electric Co.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global preformed firestop devices market trends and dynamics.

By type, the sleeves & pathways segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the firestop bricks, block, & plugs segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the plumbing segment registered highest growth in the global preformed firestop devices market in 2020.

Depending on end user, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

