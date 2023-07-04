Water Quality Monitoring Market: Growing Potential for Businesses Analysis Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Water Quality Monitoring Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smart water networks

Water Quality Monitoring Market Size – USD 3.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. The government of the developing economies is investing heavily in water management systems to overcome freshwater scarcity. Moreover, the government of several countries established strict regulations regarding wastewater treatment in industries and also introduced several policies to improve the quality of water. For example, the Safe Drinking Act and Clean Water Act were established by the U.S. government to save the water sources from further contamination.

The water quality monitoring market is an important industry that plays an important role in protecting human health and the environment. It entails the ongoing examination and evaluation of numerous characteristics to guarantee that water supplies meet the requirements for consumption, industrial usage, and ecological balance. As public awareness about water pollution and scarcity grows, so does the demand for effective and innovative water quality monitoring technologies.

Technological advancements of the water quality monitoring equipment are expected to create growth opportunities over the forecast period. The ongoing trend of increasing adoption of smart water networks (SWN) is anticipated to drive the product demand as it can control the water management systems through GPS, GIS, or sensor networks. Additionally, the IoT based system for water quality monitoring will also generate growth opportunities for the market in the future.

High maintenance and installation cost of the water management systems might act as a barrier to market growth. Moreover, the lack of awareness among rural people in the developing economies towards sanitation and health is expected to restrain the growth of the water quality monitoring market.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., Libelium

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In September 2016, General Electric Company announced its partnerships with the North American Alliance of Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) in order to accelerate wastewater and smart water development in North America.

TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.

Laboratories held the largest market share of 42.3% in the year 2019 due to the growing concerns about water pollution and contamination and the increasing ongoing research activities for analyzing the quality of water and the presence of specific microbes.

North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the strict policies and regulations regarding environmental degradations and the financial incentives provided by the government and different organizations.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Water Quality Monitoring market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Product Outlook (Volume: units) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ph Meters

Conductivity sensor

TOC Analyzer

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Turbidity Meter

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: units) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Laboratory

Commercial Space

Government Building

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Water Quality Monitoring Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Water Quality Monitoring Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights: The Global Water Quality Monitoring Report offers a thorough examination of the water quality monitoring market. It covers a wide range of parameters, such as market size, trends, development drivers, challenges, and opportunities, providing purchasers with a comprehensive picture of the industry landscape.

Strategic Decision Making: The study provides buyers with useful insights and data-driven information that they can use to make strategic decisions. Whether you are an investor, industry participant, or policymaker, the findings of the report can help you identify prospective areas for investment, market expansion, and risk assessment.

Trends and Forecasts in the Water Quality Monitoring industry: Stay on top of the latest trends and forecasts in the water quality monitoring industry. The research provides precise forecasts based on historical data and professional analysis, allowing purchasers to anticipate future market movements and make informed decisions.

Competitive Analysis: Gain an understanding of the water quality monitoring market's competitive landscape by examining the profiles of key competitors, their market share, and strategies. Buyers can use this study to measure their company's performance against competitors and uncover chances to achieve a competitive advantage.

Insights into Regulatory and Compliance requirements: The research outlines the current rules and compliance requirements in the water quality monitoring business. This information is critical for businesses looking to comply with legal requirements while avoiding potential penalties or reputational issues.

