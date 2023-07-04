Top Precious Metals IRA Company Urge Americans to Invest in More Stable Assets Amid Inflation
Augusta Precious Metals encourage retirees to take advantage of gold and silver investment as a way of diversifying, growing, and protecting savings.
I like gold because it is a stabilizer; it is an insurance policy.”SPRINGFIELD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, we have seen a steep rise in inflation in the US economy. This situation has motivated Augusta Precious Metals (APM) to be more proactive in educating Americans about the importance of protecting retirement savings by investing in assets that are more stable than US dollars.
Inflation tends to devalue currency since inflation directly causes a decrease in the currency's purchasing power. One just needs to take a look into the grocery shopping cart and compare what can be bought today with $100 to 5 years ago. Another consequence of such inflation in the US is also seeing the dollar weaken relative to other currencies.
According to Devlyn Steele, Director of Education for Augusta Precious Metals, owning a diversified portfolio that includes gold and silver investments allows retirees to protect their savings, especially during inflation or economic turmoil. “Precious metals such as gold and silver tend to increase in value when mainstream assets, like currencies, fall due to inflation”, Steele explains.
Steele further shares that for people who are looking forward to their retirement, simply putting their entire pension and savings in stock investments and banks during inflation will not be stable enough to earn interest and dividends that will sustain retirement plans like leisure travel, new hobbies, and home renovation. “By diversifying and rolling over into a Gold IRA, or purchasing gold and silver, clients are assured of a more optimal management of their retirement savings”, Steele explains.
Augusta Precious Metals takes pride in how it has gained recognition and prestige in the precious metals IRA industry by providing award-winning client services that are transparent and simple to process.
Steele asserts that “Investment and retirement savings management should be taught easily and made accessible to everyone. APM’s commitment to providing exceptional client assistance and lifelong account service for our customers is what has made us trusted and highly rated through the years.”
Augusta Precious Metals also boasts of a clientele that includes notable individuals such as all-star quarterback Joe Montana, Judge Jeanine Pirro, and Mark Levin.
