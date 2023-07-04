Impression Die Forging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and Reach USD 27,163.5 Million by 2025

Global Impression Die Forging Market size was $18,293.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,163.6 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Impression Die Forging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global impression die forging market was estimated to be $18,293.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $27,163.6 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

Global Impression Die Forging Market size was $18,293.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,163.6 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. The increasing demand for lighter and high-performance components from the automotive industry is driving the growth of the market. The market is further driven by the rising demand for components with larger dimensions for aerospace and defense applications. The growth of the market is also supported by the increasing need for cost-effective and energy-efficient products.

The global Impression Die Forging market can be broadly divided into four categories: Driver, Restraint, Opportunities, and Challenges. The driver category includes the rise in demand for precision and complex components and the growing number of technological advancements in metalworking. On the other hand, the restraint category includes the high cost involved in the process and stringent environmental regulations.

The Opportunities category includes the growing demand for impression die forging components from developing countries such as China and India, as well as the increasing number of investments being made in the automotive industry. The Challenges category includes the availability of substitutable technologies and inadequate raw material sources.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

In terms of regional analysis, the market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, due to the presence of major automotive manufacturing centers in India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The presence of a large number of automotive component manufacturers in these countries is increasing the demand for impression die forging components. The growing demand for automobile parts from emerging economies such as Brazil and India is providing a fillip to the growth of the market.

Impression Die Forging is a metal forming process that has been gaining popularity over the last few decades. The process involves the application of pressure and temperature on a metal bar to form a desired shape and size. Impression Die Forging is commonly used to create components of various shapes and sizes, such as bearing housings, fasteners, valve bodies, gears, hookups, and more.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 -

In conclusion, the growth of the Impression Die Forging market is likely to be driven by the growing demand for complex components and technological advancement in metalworking. Additionally, the increasing demand from developing countries and technological advancements in the market are also likely to have a positive impact on the market. The fact that its cost-effective nature has made it an attractive option for manufacturers is also supporting the growth of the market.