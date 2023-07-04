Global Soy Protein Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Soy Protein Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the soy protein market analysis. As per TBRC’s soy protein market forecast, the soy protein market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.49 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing vegan population is contributing to the soy protein market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest soy protein market share. Major players in the market include Wilmar International CHS Inc., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Crown Soya Protein Group, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd., Cargill Corporation, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Sonic Biochem, Hung Yang Foods Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Fuji Oil Company Ltd., A. Costantino & C. S.P.A, Solbar Ningbo Protein Technology Co. Ltd., Nordic Soya.

Soy Protein Market Segments
1) By Product Type : Protein Concentrates, Protein Isolates, Textured Protein, Soy Flour, Grits, And Chunks
2) By Nature: Organic Soy Protein, Conventional Soy Protein
3) By Form : Powder, Ready to Drink, Bars, Capsules And Tablets, Other Forms
4) By Application : Bakery And Confectionery, Meat Alternatives, Functional Foods, Dairy Replacers, Infant Foods, Other Applications
5) By Distribution Channel : Specialty Store, Convenience Store, E-Commerce Or Online Sale Channel, Supermarket Or Hypermarket

This type of protein is a protein that is isolated from the soybean. This type of protein is a high-protein source that can help to lose weight, increase energy, and build muscle. This type of protein has been utilized as an ingredient in a range of cuisines, including vegetarian foods, salad dressings, soups, and meat substitutes, due to its functional characteristics. Emulsification and texturizing are two of its functional features.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Soy Protein Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

