Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the real world evidence solutions market. As per TBRC’s real world evidence solutions market forecast, the real world evidence solutions market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.93 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.4% through the forecast period.
The growing geriatric population is expected to propel the real-world evidence solutions market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest real world evidence solutions market share. Major real world evidence solutions market leaders include Anthem Inc., Cegedim Health Data, Clarivate PLC., Clinigen Group, Flatiron Health Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., PPD Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Syneos Health.
Real World Evidence Solutions Market Segmentation
1) By Component: Services, Data Sets, Clinical Setting Data, Claims Data, Pharmacy Data, Patient Powered Data
2) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Immunology, Other Therapeutic Areas
3) By Application: Drug Development And Approvals, Medical Device Development And Approvals, Reimbursement/Coverage And Regulatory Decision Making, Post Market Safety And Adverse Events Monitoring
4) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical And Medical Devices Companies, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other End-Users
These types of evidence solutions refers to the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from the analysis of real-world data.
