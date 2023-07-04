Global High Purity Solvent Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers high purity solvent market analysis and every facet of the high purity solvent market research. As per TBRC’s high purity solvent market forecast, the high purity solvent market size is predicted to reach a value of $77.17 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5% through the forecast period.
The increasing demand for paints and coatings is expected to propel the high purity solvent market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals company, Linde plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Evonik Industries AG, The Merck Group, Tedia Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., High Purity Laboratory Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
High Purity Solvent Market Segments
1) By Type: Acetone, Acetonitrile, Dimethyl Sulfoixde, Other Types
2) By Category: Polar Solvent, Non-Polar Solvent
3) By Applications: Liquid Crystal Displays, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Electroplating, Polymer Resins, Catalysts, Other Applications
4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and beverages, Agriculture, Paints and Coatings, Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics, Other End Users
These types of solvents are used in the chromatography of gases and liquids. These types of solvents are synthetically-distilled organic chemicals that are manufactured using multistep purification processes to provide rapid, reproducible performance and separation in research and quality control applications.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business