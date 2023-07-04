Gentle Dentistry Incorporates Invisalign As An Orthodontic Treatment Alternative
The renowned dental clinic offers Invisalign as a corrective treatment for misaligned teeth.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Dentistry, a well-known dental practice dedicated to providing exceptional oral healthcare, is pleased to announce the integration of the Invisalign system into their comprehensive range of dental services. Under the aegis of renowned Dentist Dr. Maggie Abadan, who holds the esteemed certification to use this innovative orthodontic system, Gentle Dentistry offers patients an unparalleled solution for correcting misaligned or crooked teeth.
The team at Gentle Dentistry utilizes a sequence of clear plastic aligners to straighten teeth gradually. They provide treatments that offer an alternative to traditional metal braces. This helps patients access the best-in-class dental treatment.
Dr. Abadan, a highly skilled and respected dentist in San Diego, has completed the necessary training and obtained the certification to provide Invisalign treatment to her patients. Her expertise and Gentle Dentistry’s commitment to excellence in dental care ensure that individuals seeking orthodontic solutions receive the highest treatment and personalized care.
Dr. Maggie Abadan from Gentle Dentistry explains, “Invisalign represents a significant advancement in orthodontic care, which helps us provide a comfortable solution to correct misaligned teeth to our patients.”
The introduction of the Invisalign system at Gentle Dentistry addresses dental health concerns by providing a modern alternative to traditional braces. The team at Gentle Dentistry offers consultation and treatment that helps mitigate oral health risks. Post the treatment; they encourage individuals to adhere to proper oral hygiene.
Invisalign works through custom-made, transparent aligners that gradually shift the teeth into their desired position. The aligners are virtually invisible, allowing patients to undergo treatment with minimal impact on their appearance or daily routines. This feature mainly benefits adults and teenagers who may feel self-conscious about wearing traditional braces.
Dr. Shabnam Pedram from Gentle Dentistry added, “We can create a personalized treatment plan that addresses each patient’s unique needs and goals by employing innovative treatment planning solutions.”
Invisalign offers flexibility to patients to maintain proper oral hygiene. The team advises patients to remove the aligners for eating, brushing, and flossing. This, in turn, provides a level of convenience that is unparalleled in traditional orthodontic treatments.
The team at Gentle Dentistry values the satisfaction of their patients. Dr. Abadan and her dedicated dental professionals work closely with each patient to develop a customized Invisalign treatment plan. The dentistry team in San Diego ensures that the treatment progresses smoothly and efficiently through regular check-ups and monitoring.
Gentle Dentistry offers a welcoming and state-of-the-art dental facility for individuals seeking a trusted and experienced Invisalign dentist in San Diego, CA. Dr. Abadan’s certification in utilizing the Invisalign system and Gentle Dentistry’s commitment to exceptional dental care makes them the ideal choice for patients.
About Gentle Dentistry -
Gentle Dentistry is a leading dental practice located in San Diego, CA. They offer a comprehensive range of dental services to patients of all ages. Led by Dentist Dr. Maggie Abadan, the practice is committed to delivering personalized care and exceptional results. Gentle Dentistry integrates cutting-edge technology with a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction. The clinic offers advanced techniques to provide the highest standard of oral healthcare.
Media Contact
Gentle Dentistry
+1 (858) 350-7400
thegentledentistry@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook