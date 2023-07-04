Global Mine Detection System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mine detection system market research. As per TBRC’s mine detection system market forecast, the mine detection system market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.86 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6% through the forecast period.
The rise in military land clearance operations is contributing to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest mine detection system market share. Major players in the market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, DCD Group Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation.
Mine Detection System Market Segments
1) By Deployment: Vehicle Mounted, Ship Mounted, Airborne Mounted, Handheld
2) By Application: Defence, Homeland Security
3) By Technology: Radar Based, Laser Based, Sonar Based
4) By Detection Capability: Above Surface, Underground
This type of detection is the process of locating, detecting, and providing more information about different types of mines. This type of detection system is used for locating buried or concealed mines.
