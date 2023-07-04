Global Anti-Static Films Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anti-static films market analysis. As per TBRC’s anti-static films market forecast, the anti-static films market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.76 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7% through the forecast period.

The increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the anti-static films market demand in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest films market share. Major players in the market include Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Toray Plastics Inc., Wiman Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Blueridge Films.

Anti-Static Films Market Segments

1) By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

2) By Application: Bags And Pouches, Liners, Wraps, Tapes, Clamshells, Other Applications

3) By Industry Vertical: Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Automotive, Other Industrial Verticals

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5294&type=smp

These types of films are films that protect package components from internal static electricity generation. A single layer of non-amide polyethylene is used to create the anti-static film. These are non-corrosive films that are used to preserve static-sensitive items, such as electronic components and commodities. The film has good mechanical qualities and helps to minimize static charge in electronic components and sensitive electronic equipment.

Read More On The Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-static-films-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Anti-Static Films Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Anti-Static Films Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-films-global-market-report

Edible Films And Coatings Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edible-films-and-coatings-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model