Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the non-alcoholic beer market analysis. As per TBRC’s non-alcoholic beer market forecast, the non-alcoholic beer market size is predicted to reach a value of $28.79 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3% through the forecast period.

The growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages supported the growth of the market in the historic period. North America is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic beer market share. Major players in the market include Anheuser-Busch InBev, BERNARD Family Brewery Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Coors Brewing Company, Erdinger Weibbrau, Heineken N.V., Krombacher Brauerei, Moscow Brewing Company, Royal Swinkels Family Brewers, Suntory Holdings Limited, Kirin Brewery Company.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segments

1) By Product: Alcohol free, Low alcohol

2) By Material: Malted Grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes, Other Materials

3) By Category: Plain, Flavored

4) By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-based

This type of non-alcoholic beverage contains 0% to 1.2% of alcohol and it is generally manufactured by removing alcohol from the finished product or by boiling beer to evaporate the alcohol.

