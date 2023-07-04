Oat Milk Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Oat Milk Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oat Milk Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s oat milk market forecast, the oat milk market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.21 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global oat milk industry is due to the rise in the vegan population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest oat milk market share. Major oat milk market include Thrive Market, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Rise Brewing, PepsiCo (US), Pacific Food, Oatly AB, Happy Planet Foods (US), Elmhurst, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Danone, and Califia Farms.

Oat Milk Market Segments

● By Source: Organic, Conventional

● By End User: Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Baby Food, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

● By Product: Plain, Flavoured

● By Packaging Form: Carton, Bottle

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oat milk is a plant-based milk made from liquefied oats. It is a lactose-free drink that is widely used as a replacement for dairy milk in the preparation of coffee and tea, various smoothies, and health drinks. Oats are easily cultivated, so this makes the products more economical and available at any part of the time.

